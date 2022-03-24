“I spent all my savings in bitcoins” changes meaning when you run away from war and can only take what fits on a USB

“I spent my life savings to bitcoins” It is a phrase that, without further context, invites you to throw your hands up and fear for the savings of your interlocutor. Especially in the current context of ‘crypto’ volatility and the multiplication of scams around them.

However, in some contexts, achieving that conversion of savings to cryptocurrencies it can be good news that guarantees you will not lose everything you have from one day to the next. Contexts such as, for example, the war in Ukraine.





Today the story of a young refugee, Fadey, who decided to flee the Slavic country ‘with nothing on’ in the first days of the war and without being able to withdraw his money from the ATMs of his country… except 40% of them (about 2,000 dollars) that he had managed to convert to bitcoins and save on a USB stick.

Fadey (pseudonym) account that also has some Monero funds hosted on the Binance exchange

He used some of this money to convert it to złotys (Polish currency) and buy bus tickets for him and his girlfriend that allowed them to reach Poland, as well as food for the trip. He was able to leave hours before the rule that prohibited men between 18 and 60 years old from leaving the Ukrainian borders came into force.

In his pocket he carried the USB which, in combination with a password (or, more correctly speaking, a ‘seed phrase’), now allows you to trade cryptocurrencies and still access your savings while sheltering abroad.

How to buy Bitcoins safely and without risk

The Ukrainians’ bet on cryptocurrencies has turned out to be a good idea

He has not been the only one who has opted for this solution before the many problems that Ukrainians face in conducting banking transactions (among them, the limitation of the amount per transaction) and the long queues they have to face to try to withdraw money from ATMs… where they continue to work.

This story shows the potential of decentralized systems like cryptocurrencies as ‘Plan B’ when centralized official systems (in this case, financial ones) collapse for whatever reason. It has been fortunate for the Ukrainians that they were already the society with the highest level of adoption of cryptocurrencies in all of Europe.

But the Ukrainian government itself has also realized that this cryptocurrency thing was much more than a curiosity for speculators: in the last month, it has received millions of dollars in donations in cryptocurrencies from all over the worldand this week it has officially legalized its use in its territory.