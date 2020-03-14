I Still Believe: How The Real Jeremy Camp Feels About KJ Apa Playing Him In Movie

Go away a Remark
When you end wiping away tears after watching I Still Consider you might be curious how the true Jeremy Camp feels in regards to the film, and particularly about Riverdale star Okay.J. Apa enjoying him within the true story of his life.
It is OK if you do not know something about Jeremy Camp going into the film, however — if you wish to know — I Still Consider relies on the true story of the singer’s all-too-brief romance with first spouse Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp. Tragically, Melissa was recognized with ovarian most cancers shortly earlier than she and Jeremy Camp have been married in October 2000. She died in February 2001, just some months into their marriage. “I Still Consider” was the primary track the Christian music singer wrote after her dying.
Twenty years later, Jeremy Camp has remarried and has youngsters, however the feelings have been nonetheless uncooked for him watching I Still Consider. He informed CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb what it was like to observe KJ Apa enjoying him on display reverse Britt Robertson as Melissa:
It is extremely weird, however I suppose what gave me type of peace and luxury over the entire thing is that [KJ Apa] requested me one time throughout the filming very early on, ‘Hey, how did you react on this scenario?’ And so what that meant to me was ‘I care sufficient about you and who you’re in portraying this precisely that I’m going to ask you this personally.’ He did not have to do this. He is an actor and he does this, I do not act. However he needed to know ‘Hey, how can I painting you precisely?’ And, truthfully, he did such a very good job — it was exhausting to observe! As a result of he did such a very good job that it introduced up all these feelings, and the chemistry between [KJ] and Britt was so actual that you just go, ‘Wow, that is exhausting to observe as a result of it feels so actual.’
Sure, Jeremy Camp was thrilled with KJ Apa and Britt Roberson, which is an efficient factor since he did not have a say within the casting, as he informed TooFab:
This was a really huge belief fall scenario the place I wasn’t concerned in casting in any respect. So it was a really scary second the place you are like ‘I hope they decide the correct particular person.’ I cannot think about anyone else enjoying me or Melissa. Britt and KJ — you’ll be able to see it. I’m not simply saying it ‘trigger it is my film. It is like you’ll be able to watch it and go — they for 1 had chemistry, and a pair of, you’ll be able to inform they put their coronary heart into it.
You may think about feelings can be robust for a film like I Still Consider. When Jeremy Camp was requested if watching the movie was tough or cathartic, he admitted to TooFab it was so tough it left him weeping:
It was tough. It is the query that individuals ask me: ‘Are you so excited that there is a film of your life?’ And naturally I am, however you are reliving the darkest a part of your life, the toughest a part of your life. I have a narrative the place I was with my household and we’re watching it and I needed to stroll out. And I’m weeping and simply bawling. My spouse comes and I cry on her shoulder and my youngsters come. We’re all crying collectively and my daughter says one thing that is so stunning. She goes ‘Dad that is exhausting as a result of watching this film it could be exhausting realizing that anyone went via it, however realizing that it was my dad that went via it?’ … I stated, ‘However we would not be there proper now, you would not be right here proper now if it wasn’t for that.’ So it is bonded us collectively.
OK now I’m going to cry simply studying about him crying watching his life story on display! This can be a love-fest. Talking of affection, followers appear to like I Still Consider. The film has an A CinemaScore from choose moviegoers polled on opening night time. It additionally has a 98% viewers rating on Rotten Tomatoes (vs. 40% from critics).
And I Still Consider seems like it may put up a combat on the field workplace reverse Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot. Each films opened March 13 and Field Workplace Mojo predicted on Saturday that I Still Consider would edge out the superhero film. How’s that for a miracle? Keep tuned for the ultimate numbers in our field workplace roundup tomorrow (Sunday, March 15).
Watch CinemaBlend’s video beneath for extra interviews with Britt Robertson; KJ Apa; Jeremy Camp; and the Erwin Brothers, who directed the film:
Are you planning to see In Still Consider in theaters this weekend, or later? Many film theaters have reacted to the coronavirus with some coverage adjustments that also enable for followers to securely get pleasure from heading out to the flicks.
