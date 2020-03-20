I Still Believe Is Coming To Homes Just Two Weeks After Arriving In Theaters

Common pulled the set off first on Monday when it introduced The Hunt can be avaliable for $19.99 simply in need of opening in theaters on Friday. Bloodshot folded to an early VOD launch on Wednesday and I Still Believe rounds out all the foremost movies that have been anticipated to be getting into their second weekends on the field workplace beginning tomorrow. It has not been detailed how a lot Lionsgate is pricing the tear-jerky romance, however all different titles have gone for nearly $20 to this point.