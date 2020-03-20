I Still Believe Is Coming To Homes Just Two Weeks After Arriving In Theaters

Depart a Remark
Theaters could have closed nationwide, however the VOD choices of current studio movies are persevering with to open doorways for film followers. Every of final week’s newcomers hailing from studios at the moment are formally coming to digital early since Lionsgate has introduced its faith-based drama I Still Believe might be accessible to buy for dwelling viewing subsequent Friday.
Common pulled the set off first on Monday when it introduced The Hunt can be avaliable for $19.99 simply in need of opening in theaters on Friday. Bloodshot folded to an early VOD launch on Wednesday and I Still Believe rounds out all the foremost movies that have been anticipated to be getting into their second weekends on the field workplace beginning tomorrow. It has not been detailed how a lot Lionsgate is pricing the tear-jerky romance, however all different titles have gone for nearly $20 to this point.
I Still Believe opened at No. 2 to a $9.5 million opening weekend, simply behind Pixar’s $10.5 million second weekend. Following its debut, the film about Christian singer Jeremy Camp has solely made just a little over $300Ok extra domestically and one other $300Ok from worldwide audiences for an general $10.1 million. The film was made on a reported $9.1 million manufacturing price range earlier than advertising prices.
The Erwin Brothers made I Still Believe and have commented on the early launch of I Still Believe to digital codecs. In their phrases to The Wrap:
As filmmakers, we’re heartbroken that we are able to’t share I Still Believe on an enormous display the way in which we meant. We make motion pictures as a result of we love motion pictures and we stand firmly behind the nation’s theater chains, from the biggest circuits to the smallest mother and pop indies which have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closures. However the security of visitors comes first, and we’re proud to have the chance to share on-line a film whose inspiring message of affection, hope and religion is ideal for these unsure occasions.
It could actually’t be straightforward to see your movie lose out on earnings and theater showings, however Lionsgate didn’t have a lot of a selection. Final weekend resulted within the lowest home earnings for the film enterprise in over twenty years, and because the authorities requires a lot of the US to remain dwelling and apply social distancing, this weekend wouldn’t have fared any higher for I Still Believe.
The film stars Riverdale’s KJ Apa as a younger Jeremy Camp, and the story follows the struggles that assessments his religion when his past love (performed by Britt Robertson) is recognized with ovarian most cancers. The movie has acquired a 42% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes – with our personal Dirk Libbey ranking the movie a 1.5 out of 5 in his assessment. Informal moviegoers appear to disagree because it has an A CinemaScore and 98% RT viewers rating.
I Still Believe might be accessible on VOD on Friday, March 27.
