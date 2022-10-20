“I studied, but I don’t remember anything”: the 5 mental strategies to improve learning

Learning does not focus on a single space or place, but happens daily / Photo: diffusion

“I studied, but I already forgot everything.” “They told me how to do it, I did it several times, but I don’t remember how.” These two phrases are just some of those that can be heard throughout the planet. is that the learning it is a daily task. It is not about pigeonholing it only in areas academics o schoolchildrenis a task that occurs everyday y constant.

The results of knowledge are undeniable and the benefits of learning are extensive. However, to become a skillful apprentice it is not imperative to read more or incorporate knowledge faster, but it is necessary improve the way you learn.

“It used to be thought that no matter how hard we tried, our intelligence remained unshakable. Today we know that what it mattersmore than intelligence, is the mindset. In the face of failure or challenge, some children try harder. Others, on the contrary, get frustrated and give up, ”he pointed out to Infobae Laura Lewin, trainer, author and consultant on issues of educational management, neuroeducation and classroom management.

Learning in children cannot remain immobile, but must follow their requirements, according to experts

In this sense, the expert assured that “success is not determined by innate or intellectual talents, but it depends on our mentality. That is, the degree to which we believe we have the ability to cultivate our intelligence and develop our abilities.”

Why do some kids get motivated and want to learn and others don’t?

Scott Youngauthor of the book Ultralearningidentified five strategies to get better at learning no matter the intelligence quotient. Moreover, this writer, in dialogue with Inc.stressed that “explaining fundamental ideas backed by research can be speed up the learning in many different disciplines” and to achieve this goal one can appeal to “basic mental models”

Experts recommend “recovering” the knowledge that is about to be “lost” to fix what has been learned

1. Recovery is essential to strengthen memory

Experts warn that long study days which result in problems for to remember concepts cause a “bad taste in the mouth”. However, they warned that it is possible that this problem is not in your brain, as some might interpret, but in the method used in learning and study skills.

“Recovering knowledge strengthens memory more than seeing something a second time,” Young said, adding, “Testing knowledge is not just a way of measuring what you know, it actively improves your memory. In fact, the test (examination) is one of the best techniques of study that researchers have discovered.”

That you teach does not mean that they learn

In order to increase memory, the scientists indicated that the best strategy is “space out self-assessment sessions so that you are close to the edge of forgetting when you encounter the material again”, in this way the brain activates the so-called delayed recovery or extended learningin which you can “study hard for a short period of time, take a break, and then try again, spreading intense bursts of learning over a long period of time,” he explained.

On many occasions, frustration takes over learners and prevents their learning / (Getty Images)

2. The expansion of knowledge

As if it were a relay race, all the prior knowledge puts us ahead. Starting from that point is advantageous and should not be neglected. In Young’s words, “how much you can learn depends on what you already know. Research finds that the amount of knowledge retained from a text depends on prior knowledge of the topic. This effect can even exceed general intelligence in some situations.”

One of the analogies most chosen by Bill Gates y Elon Muskpeople who, without a doubt, are portrayed as intelligent, is that the knowledge is a tree. That is to say that, continuing with that figure, you need to have a strong trunk so that the remaining can growing up y extend. With which, the understanding of a topic is essential to be able to start the path towards a different one and thus fix it.

Moreover, by mastering the base theme, the concepts related to it are easier to incorporate. With which, experts warn that the best way to learn is Start the way in the themes plus general for, laterfocus on the details. In this way, the learning will also be Faster.

Creativity is not a divine power, it is a succession of “copies” that are located differently / (Getty Images)

3. Copying is also creativity

“How did you come up with that?”. “He always has fresh and innovative ideas.” There is always someone who can easily identify with these phrases. What’s more, there aren’t just “Eureka!” moments. that change everything, but it is a everyday construction. Most of the time, according to experts, creativity is a combination of “old ideas in different waysor moving ideas from one area of ​​endeavor to another,” they pointed out to Inc.

According to Young, “instead of jumping into the world fully formed, new invention is essentially the random mutation of old ideas. When those ideas prove useful, they expand to fill a new niche.” It is for this reason that, in the words of the car, “the key to experiencing more progress is often to stop waiting for Eureka moments to allow yourself to play and experiment more with ideas and concepts that you are already familiar with, experiences and memories.”

You can’t always be successful. If it’s consistently achieved, it wasn’t a challenge / GettyImages

4. Is success the best teacher?

“Effort equals knowledge.” Although many rely on this statement to stimulate those who listen to it, the truth is that science does not think the same. If not, it is a “more complicated” picture. “You don’t have to know all the answers before you start studyingthat would be useless, although pleasant, but you should not feel that you are constantly failing, ”reflected the expert.

In that sense, he indicated that “research has suggested a fairly exact level of difficulty to maximize learning.” “A good rule of thumb is to aim for a success rate of about 85 percent when learning. You can do this by calibrating the difficulty of your practice (open or closed book, with or without a tutor, simple or complex problems) or by seeking additional training and assistance when you fall below this threshold,” Young said, adding: “If you succeed above this threshold, you’re probably not looking for hard enough problems. and is practicing routines instead of learning new skills.”

Once the knowledge is installed, the experience arises. However, transmitting this experience is complex due to the need to access information that we had “forgotten” / Photo via: icetex.gov.co

5. Experience makes knowledge invisible

Para Young, “skills become increasingly automated through practice. This lowers our awareness of the skill, causing it to require less of our precious working memory capacity to perform.” To delve into this aspect, the expert exemplified: “Think of driving a car. At first using the turn signals and brakes was painfully deliberate. After years of driving, he barely thinks about it.”

What he explained with an example of a daily task that involves a combination of mind and motor skills, can also be applied to other aspects of life. If a person specializes in numbers, complex accounts will be an everyday issue. In the case of those who are dedicated to letters, semantic constructions or discourse analysis, it will be simple. Now, Identifying and transmitting this already ingrained knowledge will imply applying a series of strategies that we thought were forgotten.

But that is not all, since those people who have a high level of qualification for their activities, generally, don’t feel that way. Because this knowledge has already taken root and is now simple, they do not realize how complex it is or how much they know. It is for this reason that Young concluded: “When you keep doing something the way you’ve always done it, even when it’s no longer appropriate. Seeking harder challenges becomes vital because they take you out of automaticity and will push you to look for better solutions”.

