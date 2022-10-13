“I think he doesn’t make it to the World Cup”: Cuti Romero’s forceful phrase about Paulo Dybala’s injury

* Cuti Romero lamented the injuries of Paulo Dybala and Ángel Di María

With the World Cup in Qatar “just around the corner” and a voracious schedule of matches, footballers must take care of themselves more than ever if they want to be healthy for the most important event of 2022. the ghost of injuries lurk and in the last hours two victims of the Argentine team were charged: Paulo Dybala y Angel Di Maria.

After the triumph of Tottenham 3-2 against him Eintracht Frankfurt for the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the defender Christian Romero He sent a special greeting to the Roma player because he considers that with his tear he will definitely miss the World Cup.

“I am sad for them, but more for Paulo, who I think will not arrive… I didn’t talk to him, but surely he must be very ill. The noodle is going to arrive, apparently and what I have talked about with my colleagues. Leo (for Messi) is fine”, expressed the Holiday after his game with the Spurs.

Cristian Cuti Romero in action during the Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt (REUTERS / Dylan Martinez)

When asked about the importance of Dybala’s removal from the list, which Lionel Scaloni has not yet confirmed, Romero added: “It’s hard. Everyone knows that he is a very important football player. Internally the group does very well, he is a very positive person, he gives quality to the game of Argentina, beyond the fact that he is not a starter. But every time she has touched him he has made a difference.”

With these statements by the defender of the Scaloneta the presence of the Joya on the list for Qatar, given that his tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg is large and it is estimated, in principle, a recovery of between 4 and 6 weeks. In any case, it performs a special treatment to arrive.

Paulo Dybala retires injured in the Roma match. There is concern in the Argentine coaching staff (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

As for Di María, who had to leave the field of play in the Champions League match between Juventus and Maccabi Haifa, his tear in the back of his right leg would be minor (there is still no official report) and he would be off the pitch around of 20 days, with which he would arrive without problems at the World Cup.

Ángel Di María, another of the injured who disturbs the calm of Lionel Scaloni (AFP)

To complete the medical reports, the Leo Messiwho did not play in PSG-Benfica, is dealing with a muscle contracture that will require a few days of sports rest.

Yes, we will have to follow the day to day Joaquin Correa y Juan Fotyh, both with injuries to their knees. The Inter striker is a problem in the left ligament and there would be no problems for him to recover. Meanwhile, the Villarreal defender, who missed the last tour, would return to activity in a few days.

KEEP READING:

The crying of Marcos Rojo when talking about his injury in the victory of Boca Juniors and why he fears the worst diagnosis

The reaction of the Atlético de Madrid fans when De Paul entered the match for the Champions League

The ghost of injuries haunts Argentina again on the threshold of a World Cup: from Ratón Ayala in 2002 to Chiquito Romero and Lanzini in 2018

Ángel Di María will carry out the studies tomorrow after the injury: how long could he be without playing

All the candidates to take the place of Paulo Dybala in the final list if he does not recover for the World Cup