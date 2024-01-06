I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Chapter 49 of I Thought It Was a Common Possession is from The South Korean manhwa Series. Many people all over the world love it. There are fans of I Thought It Was a Common Possession Chapter 49 who can’t wait for the next one.

Someone named Yoon Seo Ah wrote a famous web novel called I Thought It’s a Common Possession. If you like love fantasy books, you may have heard of it. Lee Soo-ah is the main character of the book. She dies at the hands of her older, gambling-addicted brother and comes back to life as a supporting character within the book she read before she died.

She knows that the male lead, Kim Hyun-woo, who is crazy about the heroine, Choi Yoo-jin, is going to kill her. But she chooses to change her luck and stay alive by using what she has learned from the book as well as her common sense.

A webtoon based on the book was made by Lee Eun-ji, and it has become very popular with readers. The webcomic is now on its 48th chapter, which came out on December 16, 2023.

Fans can’t wait for the next part, which will tell them more about the characters and the story. Chapter 49 of I Thought It’s a Common Possession has everything you need to know.

I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Release Date:

The webtoon’s main website says that I Thought It’s a Common Possession Chapter 49 will come out on January 9, 2024. The webtoon is updated every Thursday, so every week the new part will be out on the same day. The release time may be different in your area, but the website has a countdown timer that you can use to find out the exact time.

I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Storyline:

Edith tried to figure out why, yet Killian, who had been watching out for her, told her that what she was saying would not be believed. She didn’t say anything because she was so sad as she was giving up.

Killian thinks that the fact that Edith didn’t say anything when asked who did it is enough proof. Edith wasn’t able to answer, which is hard to understand since Ludwig was known for being empathetic as well as caring.

In addition, it’s important to note that Edith never failed to submit a report before she got sick. Before her present state, this took place. Edith begged in a quiet voice, as if she wished to keep his clothes.

He was too angry to calm down. This made him even more angry, even though it was dark. He could see the clear signs of the terrible attack. He knew that he wasn’t the right person for her when it came to marriage.

Where To Read I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49:

You can read I Thought It’s a Common Possession Chapter 49 for free on the webtoon’s main website. You might have to wait at least a week for the new episodes to be translated as well as saved, though.

You can use the “fast pass” tool to finish the chapters faster. For a certain amount of coins, you can read the chapters before they are supposed to be read. If you want to help the author and artist, you can buy the chapters or leave reviews and notes.

I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Recap:

As we saw in the last show, Choi Yoo-jin, the princess of the realm, met Lee Soo-ah as well as Kim Hyun-woo at a party at the royal castle. Choi Yoo-jin’s childhood friend and first love, Kim Hyun-woo, was shocked to see her. When she tried to get close to him, he decided to stay alongside Lee Soo-ah instead.

Lee Soo-ah felt uneasy when she learned Choi Yoo-jin was the main character in the book. It turned out that Kim Hyun-woo had a strange mark upon his neck that was a curse that would make him kill his lover. Does he know about his curse? What would he do if that were true? She thought about these issues.

There was a strange person who suddenly showed up at the party and attacked the king, who was Choi Yoo-jin’s father. He told the truth about his job as the leader of a rebel group that was planning to overthrow the government and set up a new world order.

He also said that he was the father and that he was the one who put the curse on Kim Hyun-woo that made her his tool. Even though he tried hard, Kim Hyun-woo refused to give in to his advances and ended up fighting with him.

The man told his hostage Choi Yoo-jin that he would die if Kim Hyun-woo didn’t do what he said. And even though he loved Lee Soo-ah, Kim Hyun-woo was torn between Lee Soo-ah and Choi Yoo-jin, his first love. He made up his mind after Lee Soo-ah pointed in his direction.

I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Trailer Release:

I Thought Its A Common Possession Chapter 49 Raw Scan Release Date:

Fans of the famous manga called I Thought It Was a Common Possession can’t wait for Chapter 49 to come out. As a result, we can expect to have access to the raw scans of Chapter 49 before January 6, 2024.

What Is The Rating For I Thought It’s a Common Possession Chapter 49:

People who have read the webtoon have given it good scores and reviews. They like the story, the art, the characters, as well as the fun.

The website for webtoons has given it a score of 9.2 on a scale of 10 on the webtoon database website and 4.6 out of 5 on this page. Some lists have put the webcomic at the top of lists for romance and magic webcomic fans.