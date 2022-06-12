“I took a screenshot, lost my account and started advertising cryptocurrencies”: the latest Instagram scam

Isa spent several days showing in her Instagram stories how much money was he making thanks to cryptocurrencieswith screenshots of these achievements and thanking another profile from the same social network for their support in this process.





There were two things that stood out they made these unbelievable stories. On the one hand, that the amounts of money that Isa had earned were very high. And, for another, whoever knows her a little knows that she is not so ostentatious and that it would be strange for her to see her boast of money.

Indeed, her account had been hacked and Isa had been without access to it for two days. The next day I saw in the stories of other profiles how people showed the messages they were receiving about this scam.

How account theft starts





A friend sent Isa a link. She doesn’t remember if she ever clicked on him. The link was accompanied by a message in which her friend said that she needed help to recover his account that he was going to send him an sms and he had to take a screenshot. After this, she received an SMS on her phone, she took a screenshot, sent it to her friend and her Instagram was disconnected.

He spent two days without being able to access his Instagram, while it was advertised how he made a lot of money with cryptocurrencies (In the following screenshot of her stories you have an example), linking to a profile of the person who had supposedly helped her earn so much money. She managed to get back by recovering her password, thanks to her email. And she has already changed her password for this and other social networks.





As you can see in the screenshots below, shared by another of my Instagram contacts, the scam actually starts like this: “Hey, please, I need a favor from you.” And when you reply, he continues, “I’m trying to sign in with my new phone and Instagram won’t let me. They showed me two friends that I can contact to help me get a link. Please, if you receive a link, take a screenshot for me so I can log in.”





That other message, as this profile explains later, comes through sms and that text message is where you have to take the screenshot.





The INCIBE or National Institute of Cybersecurity of Spain has said that probably these hackers already have the victim’s number to which they write on Instagram, as they have told Maldita, since a journalist from this medium has received these messages.

The hacker has probably already tried to steal your account, asked for a password change and requested that the code for the change reaches the phone associated with that account. With the screenshot you already have the information you need to change the password and put another one that you do not know. This scam has been reported in different places in Europe, including Spain.