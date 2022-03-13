I tried the new Windows 11 video editor expecting a Movie Maker 2 and found a webapp disappointment full of paywalls

Windows 11 has a new new video editor. No, it’s not Windows Movie Maker, it’s not the “sequel” to Windows Movie Maker, it’s not even the “new” video editor called… “Video Editor” (the app built into Photos).

No, this editor we’re talking about is one that was just announced with the latest Windows 11 beta, Insider Program Build 22572. His name is Clipchamp.an online video editor that Microsoft recently acquired and that will now become part of the default apps in Windows 11. It is something that could be good news for Windows users, but it is not, for these reasons:

Clipchamp isn’t really part of Windows 11





On one hand we have to Clipchamp is not a bad video editor, in fact it is quite a complete one for the most basic and even more. It’s easy to use, flexible, and packed with a few useful features like built-in royalty-free video libraries, images, and audio tracks to add to your own video.

Not only that, even there is a text-to-speech generator powered by Azure capable of creating voiceovers in more than 70 languages. Clipchamp also connects with OneDrive, which means you can quickly and securely import files and save videos to the Microsoft cloud. It also connects with Dropbox, and for starters you can do it all from a simple template to work with.



clipchamp

Sounds pretty good right? Well, the detail is that It’s not really a free video editor, the only thing you can export without paying is 480p videos. 480p in the year 2022 is just a bad joke.



Tarifas de Clipchamp

A regular-quality video editor that costs twice a year as Microsoft 365

But it gets better, the cheapest subscription payment to use this “Windows 11” video editor, is $9 a month to export at 720p. If you want to export video at 1080p, the minimum of decent quality currently (hello year 2022), the subscription price goes up to $19/month ($156/year discounted). Don’t even dream of 4K, it doesn’t support it.

And on the other hand there is the fact that Clipchamp is also not a native app, is one more webapp. Yes, a fairly capable progressive web application, and one that works quite well, but that doesn’t even follow the design lines that Microsoft says so much about wanting to unify with Windows 11, and that really isn’t an integral part of Windows either, because to really take advantage of it you have to pay for a subscription that is more expensive per year (and at a discount) than the full year of Microsoft 365.

A missed opportunity



After updating the Insider version of Windows 11, Clipchamp appears as a recently installed app

Clipchamp could have been a nice addition to Windows 11. It could be the new Windows Movie Maker, a good video editor and far superior to the current “Video Editor”. It is incomprehensible that they have discontinued it to replace it with solutions so little up to scratch.

Meanwhile, the Windows 10 and 11 Video Editor is still bare bones, it barely does the most basic and the number of users who don’t even know it exists is such that Microsoft occasionally appears reminding it in a low voice that it’s there .



But… it doesn’t appear in the search

Clipchamp isn’t getting much hype, either, and in a “big win” of Windows 11 search, you can’t even find the app after upgrading to the Insider version that adds it. It’s just disappointing on every level.

There is a possibility that sooner or later Clipchamp becomes part of the services included in Microsoft 365, something that seemed to be the path that Microsoft took after its acquisition, but for now it is not. There it would make more sense, adding value to that subscription, but not for all Windows 11 users.

This is especially true when there are tons of free video editors for Windows and online that do much more than Clipchamp for less. The current price just doesn’t make sense, and it’s hard to recommend it to anyone as long as it stays that way, even though the app is more than decent, it’s just not worth the money.