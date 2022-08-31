I use macOS every day, but when I launch a new Mac I feel much more useless than with Windows 10 and 11

Although for work I use Windows several times a week, both at work and personally, my preferred operating system is macOS Monterey (and in a few months, if it goes well, it will be macOS Ventura). I use the system with total comfort, and I find that thanks to some installed settings and utilities I am quite productive, at least as far as my needs are concerned.

However, I recently swapped a MacBook Air M1 for another MacBook Air M1, and after doing the data migration and comparing both models with the same installation, I decided that for performance, it was better to start from scratch (because yes, macOS also degrades over time). And yes, everything was going very fast, but after two years with the previous installation, I felt very naked. Useless.

The default system is fine, but I missed too many things. And after having to work with a clean install of Windows 10 and Windows 11 for a few days, I found that I like Microsoft’s system less, but it comes with more features than I need out of the box.

Who are you and what have you done with my macOS



Achieving something as simple as one window occupying half the screen, leaving space for another, is not comfortable as standard in macOS. On Windows it is possible from Windows 7.

At the function level, I can’t say that macOS is a short system, If not the opposite. However, the system has had shortcomings for years that Apple has not quite solved, and that Windows has covered for more than a decade. First of all, what bothers me most about macOS when it comes to dealing with many windows, despite Mission Control, Exposé and Hot Corners, is the lack of a built-in function for two open applications or two windows to be placed side by sideeach occupying half of the window.

For my job, I handle a lot of email, a lot of Slack, and a lot of sources, which means I almost always have two windows in the foreground, side by side. Microsoft solved the need for each user to manually adjust how much each window takes up on screen when we want to use split screen with something that has aged as spectacularly well as Aero Snap. In addition to how useful it is, I it surprises the versatility that Microsoft gave him from the first moment.

Simply by dragging a window to the left or right edge, the system will fit it to the middle of the window, allowing us to choose which other application we want to use the remaining space. But not only does it work like this, but we can also adjust the position of the windows with the arrow keys next to the Windows key.

macOS is a system that allows me to be more productive, but it requires installing utilities and making adjustments

In macOS, the system allows you to use a split screen without installing anything, but accessing this mode is much more cumbersome and, by default, it only works in full screen, something that I generally find uncomfortable. Since macOS Catalina, there is the possibility to use a trick to emulate the behavior of Windows, but it is a very limited way compared to what Windows provides. In Windows 11, in fact, window management has been improved with Snap Layouts.

Feeling useless moving windows around, I remembered the app I used on macOS, Magnet (there are plenty of alternatives), which allows you to control the space they occupy on the screen at will, dragging to the edges and with the keyboard. In macOS Ventura Stage Manager arrives, but it does not solve the problem in the way I am looking for.

Another feature I felt naked about in macOS was clipboard manager. In Windows 10 and 11 it is one of the things that I appreciate the most to see all the links that I have been copying and pasting to write an article. Sometimes I copy them but I don’t include them in the text until the end of the writing.

Today, in macOS there is a lot of offer in the App Store and outside of it, but if you release the operating system, the clipboard you have is the traditional one. Thing you copy, thing you paste. Windows, with the shortcut “Windows + V” you have access to a spectacular option. Sadly, in macOS Ventura, Apple hasn’t integrated a clipboard history either.



The Windows clipboard manager isn’t the best on the market, but since it’s integrated, it saves a lot of ballots.

Once I get the system how I want, I use the clipboard history from the great Unclutter or from Maccy. If you want something even more advanced, we recommend Pasta.

Finally, from Windows I also really miss the behavior of Alt+Tab to show everything that is open or minimized. With CMD+Tab, in macOS you have something similar, but you don’t open the minimized or see the windows of each application. Yes, that’s what Mission Control is for, but I personally lose some fluidity. I have solved this deficiency with the AltTab utility.



This is what macOS shows me with CMD+Tab.



This is what I’d like macOS to display, and what I can get it to display with the AltTab app

These three features built into Windows make a difference to me, and they make me feel very uncomfortable on macOS if I don’t supply them with the utilities I’ve discussed. Now something that I greatly value in macOS without installing anything.

The little things built into macOS

Although the functions that I have mentioned are the most crucial for me when it comes to feeling comfortable, I have to say that as a global system I prefer what macOS brings. Without going too deep, I prefer Spotlight to Windows search (in which Microsoft also puts too much information (advertising, ahem).



This is how the glorious ‘Quick Look’ preview works from Leopard.

Since Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard, the function ‘Quick View‘, which allows you to preview almost any common file type just by pressing the space bar in the Finder. Curiously, in Monterey this function has experienced constant bugs, but it is essential. On Windows, this behavior can be emulated with QuickLook.

Something I also love about macOS is the Active Cornerswhich allow me to display Desktop or all open applications (or put my computer to sleep) simply by hovering over one of four windows on my monitor.

Another great feature of macOS is the customization that by default allows you to do in the context menu that appears when you right click. For work, I convert a lot of PNG or HEIC files to JPG. In macOS, by default, when you right click, the option ‘Convert image’ appears.



A joy in macOS.

It’s something I use so I don’t have to open programs, but I also power the menu with Automator automations. As you can also see in the image, on right click I have JPG 2000, which is an automation that converts any image to a 2000 pixel wide JPD, or Pixelmator 3X, which uses Pixelmator’s AI to scale any image three times.” without loss” of quality.

On Windows too there are ways to achieve a right click menu like this or almost as complete, although just in Windows 11 that menu has suffered cuts. If we are interested in having something like this to convert images or files, PowerToys can be our great allies, although above all we recommend the great File Converter. An essential utility.