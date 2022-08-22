I use the Steam Deck to play games that would run on a computer from over 30 years ago

Already with enough weeks of use of the Steam Deck, a few conclusions can be drawn that go beyond those first and very positive impressions that we unravel in our analysis. The truth is that almost everything positive that we said there can be repeated point by point: the machine continues to perform like the first day, the catalog of titles at our disposal is almost suffocating and the technical versatility of the machine, its controls and its screen make it a must-have piece of hardware if portable gaming interests you (or suits you).

Of course, buts have appeared that we did not detect at first. The most personal of all: the screen stopped working after a few days of use. Absolute black although the rest of the hardware seemed to be perfect: after a couple of days of chatting with Valve’s very competent technical support, they asked me to return it, and in a few more days I had a new one, which I have enjoyed even more intensely than the previous one, and without any problem.

Also in the buts section, and that is something that is only perceived with daily and continued use, it is definitely difficult to qualify the Steam Deck as a portable system. It is heavy, cumbersome, and on some trip where you had to think about reducing luggage, it was one of the first things that it was decided to exclude of the suitcase Theoretically it is only slightly larger than a Switch, but at the level of transport and handling there is no color. It is not a serious problem, of course, but it is one of those things that is only fully understood with progressive use.

For the rest, the positive conclusions have been reinforced: the versatility and how well the operating system is thought out, as long as one is willing to delve into it armed with a keyboard and mouse. The simplicity of handling the guts of the console allows you to run titles outside the Steam Deck, such as those from repositories such as itch.io or Game Pass (from the cloud, yes), and in general the initial impression of “PC to play on portable version” is still there.

But without a doubt, the most noticeable change as a user of the Steam Deck has been the one that has led me to significantly reduce the time I dedicate to the great Steam titles, to the Triple A titles that, after all, I can play on console or on a desktop PC. I dedicate the Steam Deck almost exclusively to titles that, paradoxically, are far below the power that the machine is capable of displaying: indie titles and, above all, emulation.

underused and proud

We can say little about indie games that is not obvious: Steam Deck is a perfect platform for them, since one can feel a bit ridiculous playing a whole ‘God of War’ on Steam Deck and not take advantage of the possibilities it offers to graphic and sound level in a pantallón that makes the plasterboard vibrate. But the indie titles, more modest technologically (not creatively, we won’t tire of reminding you of the obvious) fit perfectly on a smaller screen and a more limited sound system.

To this is added the accessibility of platforms as juicy as the aforementioned itch.io. Of course you can download and run the games, but the web platform/library can be added to Steam. And this complicating life: Of course, Steam itself has an absolutely staggering assortment of indie titles. and between it and Game Pass there is a lot to enjoy independent productions until the end of time.





This discovery of Steam Deck as the perfect-platform-for-the-indie-game has a side effect, by the way: Nintendo Switch is no longer number one in that regard. Until now, it was my console of choice for collecting and playing these types of productions, but Steam prices are, as we all know, unbeatable. And the catalog of titles is the same or higher: unless a release is focused exclusively on the console game (very rare in an indie), practically all of them go through the Valve platform. Steam Deck is the ultimate indie machine, however contradictory the statement may be.

But there is another aspect worth highlighting in the use of Steam: the emulators of old systems. Steam Deck, practically since its launch, has a very interesting program, EmuDeck, which combined with Valve’s own ROM manager becomes a perfect ally for fans of retro emulation. The power of the gadget also allows the emulation of systems that escape more complex machines

Steam Deck is thus a perfect machine to emulate, and although the retroheads will continue to put their buts to everything that is not execution on original systems, the possibility of carrying in your pocket (a large pocket, we admit) literally myriads of semi or completely forgotten games gives the console an extra boost. The conflicts of emulation are still there for those who want to discuss their technical and legal labyrinths, but it is clear that as a tool, Steam Deck is great given the possibility of, for example, using the Micro SD as an extra store of games.

In addition, it generates an extra pleasure: that of technically devaluing the product, with a use that we retromajaras love. All the power of Steam Deck, its overwhelming display of capabilities that lead us to literally have a miniature PC, we apply it to run games that fit in less than 64 kb in many cases. Yes, what a great game!