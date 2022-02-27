“I want to go to war and help my people”: the drama experienced by a Ukrainian soccer player from Spain due to the Russian invasion

Kravets spoke to Radio Marca and explained what he is experiencing from Spain

There are many personal stories surrounding the war between Russia and Ukraine. With the passing of the hours they appear more and more, like that of the Ukrainian footballer Vasyl Kravetsfrom Sporting de Guijón of the second division of Spanish football.

The 24-year-old left-back was very worried in an interview with the program Daily from Radius Brandwhere he assured that if it were up to him he would ask the club for permission to go to war and help his own.

“I tell the truth, I want to go to war and help my people. But I can’t because I don’t know how to shoot, how to move, how to reload a gun… but the truth is that I want to help,” Kravets acknowledged. “If i could go, I would go to the front to defend my territory. It is obligatory for the heart of Ukrainians,” he added.

Kravets assured that he wants to go help his country after the Russian attack (SOPA)

“Almost all of our airports are on lockdown. If my country needs everyone to defend our country, I’m leaving. I talk to Sporting and I’m leaving,” said the young man whose pass belongs to Leganés, where he will have to return from June.

“I don’t sleep at all. My mother calls me, she hears gunshots… I’m training but I only think about my country, my family… My wife cries 8 or 10 times a day, it’s unbelievable. My family is fine but… they are scared to death”, he lamented.

“They are killing people, civilians, in hospitals… it’s all Putin’s faultI don’t want to say that it is Russia’s fault, but Putin’s. We are a country that wants to live in peace. We don’t want to attack anyone, we want to live well and in peace,” said the native of Lviv, 500 kilometers from Kiev and where the sirens sounded on more than one occasion.

Kravets fears for his family in Lviv, Ukraine (Europa Press)

The coach of Sporting José Luis Martí assured in this regard that “Kravets’ situation is very difficult” and that the club is going to give him all the support so that he feels the best possible since, “above all, the person Kravets has to be there”.

This Saturday the Ukrainian player rejoined training with the team after Sporting gave him a few days off as a result of the emotional situation he was going through.

In the same team there is also another player who was going through a similar episode. It’s about the Venezuelan Eric Ramirez, who is on loan to Sporting Gijón from Dinamo Kiev. The front He is looking for a way to get his wife out of the Ukrainian capitalwho recently gave birth.

