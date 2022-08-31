I wanted to ban child labor and ended the day with more children than ever in factories, this is Victoria 3

We long to live in a just world in which politicians govern with everyone in mind and not with particular interests, but… how to achieve such a noble and difficult objective? Victoria 3 offers a fairly realistic portrait of the world in the Victorian Era with surprisingly fun strategy gameplay.

What for you is a fundamental right for another can be a real nonsense. This is an idea that the remarkable The Forgotten City perfectly reflected by confronting our view of the world with that of the citizens of Ancient Rome; and it is also the soul on which Victoria 3 is built, the new strategy game from Paradox Interactive. I say this because during my first contact with this long-awaited PC video game I did the impossible for abolish child labor…only to realize that he was preaching in the desert. Because in the 19th century for a child to work was the most normal and logical thing to do in certain countries; just as it was normal for the State to shy away from covering the medical expenses of all its citizens. “What a waste of money!” Swedish politicians told me when they put on the table not just public health, but charity hospitals to help those most in need. And there I have been these last few days, fighting against my own vision of the world to make the country I was leading achieve greatness without leaving my humanity behind. It’s difficult! And also, how fun and exciting.

More than ten years after the last Victoria, it has been a real pleasure to explore its high economic strategy With all the advances and improvements that the Paradox games have seen in recent years, especially when it comes to the user interface, emerging fiction and the tutorials, of course, which are very well integrated into the action so that little by little, objective after objective, you discover all the ins and outs hidden in this fascinating strategy game that spans from 1836 to 1936. These have been days of looking at graphics, of study international markets, negotiate and build trusting that everything will go according to plan, and it will not be time to borrow money to avoid bankruptcy. And although all this may sound boring at first to more than one of you, should I worry about finances and not so much about the war? I guarantee that once you enter Victoria 3 already you won’t want to leave it. And in these first impressions I tell you why.

Because running a country is not easy

If just a few months ago I told you in the analysis of Crusader Kings 3 for consoles the thousand and one crazy things that I carried out in the middle of the Middle Ages, including a plot to murder a baby, Victoria 3 has also given me incredible moments in just a few hours of play, although not so crazy. It has been rather a constant power struggle with politics and economics in the center of everything; which is more stimulating than it may seem at first glance. Everything you do has consequences in the world around you. Even the smallest action, such as building something in a specific place, can cause an international conflict that leads us to war, revolts among our own citizens or trade embargoes to name a few examples.

It is so challenging that when you push through a law you feel incredibly satisfied.Paradox bets on a deep simulation of society so that each inhabitant of your nation behaves as anyone would in real life, with their political preferences and personal beliefs determining their response to all the decisions we make during the game. An example. Building the railway in Belgium earned me the favor of big business by improving factory output and cutting costs… at the cost of pissing off farmers who didn’t welcome an end to a more traditional way of life. What are you doing? Because if you focus on a single group you can cause others to mount an opposition campaign so brutal that it paralyzes the country. so find the balance between political groups and such different currents of thought is frankly funny madness. In addition, it is so challenging that when you push through a law you feel incredibly satisfied.

As with any other Paradox game, these first hours of play have allowed me to see only the tip of the iceberg but I am very clear that we have fun here for a while. The progression feels quite natural without just moments of inactivity. There is always something to work on: some industry to promote, some political group to give answers to, some law to pass… and in between, you have the international diplomacy, which is quite promising. Just think of secret pacts, of commercial agreements destined to sink rival countries or loans with “something to owe” whose consequences may materialize many years after their signing. This is Victory 3. And it’s so deep and realistic that you can even use a bluff to motivate a rival to withdraw their troops from the border.

It hasn’t cost me to get into the dynamics of producing goods at the best price, selling leftovers, importing bargains…The same goes for me when it comes to talking about politics. In you Government there may be people belonging to different currents of thought, which is obviously going to generate tensions that can lead you to reorganize the cabinet, with its consequent political crisis. What I like about Victoria 3 is the freedom that defines its action, with a complex research tree and various laws that you can try to get ahead but not before earning the favor of the people (or those who rule over it). And with each action, new stories appear with their own decisions that affect the course of the game. All very much in line with what we have seen in the latest studio games, with advances in its graphic sectionwhich looks really pretty. The map is very detailed, but it’s best to zoom in and see how your cities grow over time. There are still some details to polish, for example the train crosses buildings as if nothing had happened, but the truth is that it is a real pleasure to navigate between so many data and graphs having such a beautiful background and views.

At this point, if you’re new to the Paradox universe I understand you’re wondering, will it be too hard for me? Will I feel overwhelmed by so many options? Gone are the times when you had to go to the Internet to begin to understand how to play one of these titles, so from the outset, I would tell you that it is more user-friendly than it seems, even considering that it is a game complex to rage. On the other hand, numbers scare me to such an extent that back in the day I preferred to study Latin and ancient Greek rather than mathematics, it hasn’t cost me too much to get into the dynamics of producing goods at the best price, selling leftovers, importing taking advantage of bargains etc, which says a lot for it.

So right now I’m impatient to enjoy the final version of a strategy game that promises to give us another endless number of surprising moments, this time in the Victorian era, with the economy and political power at the center of the action. A new stage of voluntary seclusion is approaching, again, because of Paradox. doVictoria 3 release date? October 24. There’s nothing left!