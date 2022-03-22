I wanted to sell my house on Idealista and ended up receiving an offer from a Ukrainian who asked me for help: this is how this scam works

At the end of last week, Ana put her apartment up for sale on the Idealista platform. It is located in a small town in the north of Spain. Shortly afterward she wrote to her from a man who said he was interested. And she asked him to better write him an email to communicate in a simpler way. Although Idealista has a method of communication between sellers and potential buyers, Ana decided to send him an email.





And the answer seems to be an interested in the flat, a certain Alexanderwho introduces himself as a doctor (and now a Red Cross volunteer) and whose email address is hosted by Yandex, (a company of Russian origin and whose search engine has already been removed from Firefox) was an immense explanation of the man’s life.

The potential buyer has asked Ana for help to make a new life outside the Ukraine. He explains that he is interested in a house in the north of Spain, regarding the grief and the difficult situation that Ukraine is going through after the invasion of Russia a few weeks ago.

Email content





First he apologizes for taking so long to respond, although his response was very quick. “I am in the hospital treating patients who have a gunshot wound here in my country, Ukraine” and she goes on to say that “I am contacting you regarding this evil of President Putin of Russia that is doing in my country destroy my country” (literally).

After this, he tells her that he is interested in Ana’s property. “I read the details of her property and I like it and I am willing to pay it at her stated price.” Because of his profession, a doctor, and because of the situation in Ukraine, which he says is his country, he can’t go anywhere right now because “I’m working to save the lives of gunshot wounded people by the Russian army and air strikes”.

But he explains that he has 9.7 million euros because the doctor’s brother died in an attack Russian and was a successful businessman from Mariupol, dealing in gold. An elaborate story and a figure that is too exaggerated, taking into account that Ana’s property does not reach 50,000 euros in cost.

However, Dr. Alexander offers Ana 15% of those almost 10 million in exchange for your flat and for her to help him with the shopping process, because he is very busy healing wounds. “Please, you are in a position to help me start a new life,” he continues, explaining that he lost his wife and his 12-year-old daughter in a Russian attack. He also says that his grandfather and his grandmother died months ago from the coronavirus pandemic.

Money transaction request





In addition, he adds that “we can only communicate through the communication facilities of the Red Cross, which only allow me to send emails and we cannot make phone calls now because no network since our nuclear power plant and the hospital were destroyed by the Russian air attack”. Something tremendously false because on different occasions we have published how communications remain active in Ukraine despite the tremendous conflict. He also tells him:

Please, if you are interested in helping me in this transaction, I will give you the complete details you need so that we can carry out this transaction successfully. I have very good means to send money from Ukraine to your country with the help of a Red Cross plane that brings relief materials from NATO member states.

Ana did not respond to this email, after inquiring with people she knows about Internet scams, so we do not know what the alleged doctor’s proposal would be like to proceed with the exchange of money. Even though he did contact Idealista customer service to report the case. From the platform they have told him that they have blocked this user.

In this type of scam, it is common for them to tell you that in order to unlock the money that you have to receive to proceed with the transaction, you have to enter certain money on a platform that they indicate to you. And that is the way to steal in this phishing model.

In these cases, before reaching that far, it is best to be suspicious when giving your email to strangers, when you already have an open channel of communication. It is recommended to avoid giving your email before knowing the reliability of the person you are talking to. And it is that in the case that we have, for example, Ana has offered her email address to a gang of scammers. And in the future they could use it to try to fool other people.

This scam follows the model of what is known as the “Nigerian scam”, because for years there has been an alleged prince of Nigeria who wants to buy something that is for sale. But, in order to receive the money from the purchase, you have to enter an amount in exchange, to unlock that transaction.