“I was a little unconscious”: the shocking ball in the face that an MLB player received

The Chilling Ball Daniel Castaño Received In The Mlb

One of the most chilling images of this week in world sports was carried out by the pitcher Daniel Castanoplayer of the Miami Marlinswho had in suspense for a few minutes at Great American Ball Park because he was brutally hit in the forehead by a ball traveling almost 170 kilometers per hour when the game between his team and the Cincinnati Reds.

Chestnut I had only done 22 pitches and had already allowed two men to run the bases when it was time to face Donovan Solano in the first inning. The player of the Reds hit a pitch 133 km/h and the ball went straight to the area of ​​the mound, where the pitcher did not react to protect himself.

The ball hit him on the left side of the head. The lefty of 27 years He fell to his knees and put his hand to his head. Everyone present was immediately concerned. The receptor Jacob Stallingsthe pilot Don Mattingly and the athletic trainers headed to the mound to see how he was doing.

Daniel Castaño was able to leave the field of play on foot despite suffering a minor concussion.

Despite being on the ground for a moment, Daniel Chestnut he did not appear to have lost consciousness. The pitcher got up a few 90 seconds later and left the field on foot with a towel around his neck. The Colombian Donovan Solano She went over to him, put her hand on his shoulder, and they talked a bit.

“I’m not sure what happened”said Chestnut at the end of the game, with a Band-Aid on his forehead, where he was missing a bit of skin. “I doubled over for a second. I was a bit unconscious. When I woke up, I asked ‘what happened?’ I am much better now. I feel a little tiredBut I’ll be fine.”

Los Miami Marlins they said their player showed mild concussion symptoms and was left with a bruise. A CT scan showed that, fortunately, there was no major injury. On the incident play, the ball bounced toward the third baseman Joey Wendle, who caught her for the out. The Marlins took the victory for 7-6 and so they split victories in the four-game series after overcoming a 5-4 deficit in the ninth episode.

