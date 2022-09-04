I Was A Teenage Exocolonist, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Gamble the future of your colony on cards? Well, it’s not quite like that, but let’s say that your decisions matter a lot in I Was a Teenage Exocolonist, a brave and particular indie game in which we live the difficult adolescence of a colonist for 10 years. In this analysis I tell you what awaits you.

There are games designed for the most select palates, not intended for a large audience, but still worth knowing. With its pros and cons, I think I Was a Teenage Exocolonist falls into that category, that of unusual titles that try different things, that are out of the ordinary. It’s a game of RPG with many conversations and card fights. I know, it is a formula that puts many players back, even more so if I tell you that it is completely in english. However, you must believe me when I tell you that it is quite unique, mainly because of the impact that the decisions we make have, to the point of determining the survival of our colony.

This is where the main objective of the adventure comes in: to put ourselves in the place of a teenager whom we accompanied for ten years riddled with choices and growth. We are part of the first space colony of humanity, which has been forced to flee planet Earth in search of new horizons. But of course, we are not exempt from threats, and together with a colorful repertoire of characters we find ourselves involved in a plot that I must admit is absorbing, although as long as you are willing to read a lot and get carried away by a most peculiar game system. Puzzled by the approach? If you come with me, I’ll explain everything to you in this analysis, because I’ll tell you in advance that it’s something different from what we’re used to playing.

A la carte decisions

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is a title that already by its very name makes us glimpse that it is out of the ordinary. It is basically a conversational adventure in which there are many lines of narration, accompanied by a good handful of card battles. All this is accompanied by an RPG progression system in which we determine the evolution of our protagonist, in addition to a temporary system that ranges from 10 to 20 years of age, covering the adolescence of our character until he reaches adulthood.

As such an unusual game as I have already told you, with a small environment to explore (the colony) and a small number of characters to interact with. Your goal is to grow and cultivate yourself in various disciplines, whether it is studying biology or engineering or improving attributes such as empathy, creativity or courage. You can choose in which aspects to stand out, something that will also allow you to take your group of companions in one direction or another. And by this I mean falling in love with someone or even determining the extinction or survival of your colony. Interesting, right? It is, although the fun does not always accompany.

Perhaps it is a matter of the fact that the game arrives in English, which is a strong impediment to enjoying itPerhaps it is a matter of the fact that the game arrives in English, which is a strong impediment to enjoying it, but it also influences the little varied and deep which is the set. Removing the narrative, which is quite careful, the exploration is circumstantial and the card battles, although interesting, I think they could have given more of themselves. Each hand contains cards of colors and numbers that we must combine with a lot of brains. For example, if we place several cards of the same suit, we get a bonus. The same thing happens if we put together equal numbers. There are times when one of the cards is already placed, and there are others when modifiers are integrated in the style that by placing a card in a hole, it can change its suit.

The magic is that we can also use cards from our own deck, which we obtain while exploring and chatting with the rest of the settlers. This brings a collecting factor to the set, which is not bad at all. And the fact is that I have no doubt that the card battles are the most addictive part of the game, although I also prefer the sense of progression, with how the world changes as the months go by. Every time you go exploring or perform an action, a month of life is consumed. As the years go by, you see how your environment changes, and how characters disappear (or how they grow).

That has a strong impact on you as a player, because your actions really determine what happens in this very particular world. That is another of the strongest assets of this release, one with about 1,000 history events, which -by the way- you will not be able to complete in a single life. The game is designed for you to live multiple times, with a duration that lasts longer than you could initially imagine. That’s why there are dozens of endings, in which you will find out how your childhood friends end up or which of the existing jobs you end up with.

Special mention deserves the delicious artistic section of the video gameSpecial mention deserves the delicious artistic section of the videogame, very much based on the cartoon aesthetic, with a very intelligent use of color tones, as you can see through the images. The game is based a lot on using static arts, and the truth is that they are phenomenal, giving the plot a certain comic air. This gives the title a unique setting, as we told you about in our special on beautiful art and video games, which is accompanied by synthesized musical themes and effects that illustrate the extraterrestrial life that we live in the colony.

With this, it is not necessary to insist that the approach of I Was a Teenage Exocolonist is most curious. Its playable formula rests on the plot, which I repeat is a shame it’s in English, but also on its peculiar progression, based on accompanying a teenager for years, with numerous changes determined by our decisions. If you want to try it, go ahead, especially if you are a lover of experiments, although do it with caution, since although I don’t really like saying this phrase, the truth is that it is not a game for everyone.