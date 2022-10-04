I was going to leave Dropbox until I discovered Maestral: this client gives you back your lost shine for free and removes your restrictions

Dropbox has lost the simple essence that made it shine as a file synchronization application in the cloud. Because what made it great is that, its desktop application and its algorithm, practically infallible. Over time your client became unnecessarily cluttered, and overly complicated, to the point that its folder icon stopped pointing to your local folder by default. It may sound like something specific, but it’supuso to abandon the philosophy that characterized it as the best product in the sectorfar ahead of OneDrive and Drive when they arrived.

Personally, I’ve been wanting to get away from Dropbox for a long time for a number of reasons, and your app is the biggest of them. There is not only the restriction of the 3 devices of the free plan (which I don’t need to expand from my 25.5 GB), but his resource consumption when using Electron is ridiculous. In my case, with macOS Big Sur, usually eats about 650 MB of RAM without doing anything. And that, on a computer with 8 GB of RAM does not seem adequate for something that could be a tiny part of it.

A year ago, when I was about to leave Dropbox for good, I discovered Maestral, a free Dropbox client for macOS and Linux that has eliminated all the negative points that I’ve seen in the platform’s official tools for years. Let’s see what this tool consists of that has worked so well for me this time.

Maestral brings you the usual Dropbox

Another Dropbox problem is that more than a year after Apple announced the transition to its own processors, the application is still not adapted to Apple siliconso it has to work emulated. Looking for an alternative in this sense, I found Maestral, as it existed and was quickly updated to Apple silicon.

Before starting to use it, both that detail and the fact that you can use it in your Dropbox account on as many computers as you want (without the limitation of the three devices) they already convinced me, but after installing it on my computer, much more.





It does not have much science: from the beginning, it’s just what you’d expect, a throwback to the old Dropbox. If you use the platform to edit documents or collaborate, Maestral isn’t for you, but if you’re looking to use desktop synchronization efficiently, I don’t know of anything better. From the beginning, everything is simple. We can choose which folder we want to act as our local sync directory.

Also, as at some point in its history Dropbox added for the sake of disk space, Master also provides selective synchronizationso the files that we are not interested in having locally will not be downloaded, being only accessible from the web.





As a macOS menu bar app, Maestral also has all the features I liked about Dropbox. If you click on “Open Dropbox Folder”, as you expect, your local folder will openwhich is something that, as we have said, Dropbox stopped doing by default. You can also skip the sync, see the latest changes, turn off notifications temporarily, and rebuild the index in case something went wrong.



Maestral’s RAM consumption is a fifth of that of Dropbox in my case.

And the best of all, compared to the 650 MB of RAM of the original application without being adapted to Apple silicon, Maestral only consumes 135 MBsomething much more affordable for any modern team or from more years ago. CPU consumption, in my case, has also always been very restrained, even with heavier file synchronizations. Another thing that Maestral allows, although I haven’t had to use it, is to have as many accounts as you want synchronized on your computer.

Overall I am very happy with this client, and the only big downside that I can put is not being available for Windows. And it seems that there never will be, because only the version for Linux and Mac is announced on its website. For a year now, the novelty is that Dropbox has lightened up a bit, but even so, Maestral is worth trying.