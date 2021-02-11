I was mopping a basketball court, caught on camera without my knowing it, and went viral: the incredible score from a janitor

Janitor shoots hoop on his back

The scene starts with hints of a horror movie. A man alone, walking on a basketball court and something black on the floor, which appears to be another person covered in black, as if he was crouching. There is even the feeling that he had a robe with a hood. That figure even looks like a representation of death. But, suddenly, that scenery that could anticipate something paranormal was it and ended with a shot from the back to the basketball hoop from the middle of the court whose realization went viral.

It was actually a janitor named Joe Orians, who works at Liberty Benton Middle School in Findlay, Ohio, in the United States. The man walked diagonally into the center of the court, with the ball in his right arm and took five dribbles as he continued walking. He stopped in the middle of the stage, without turning around he threw the orange and converted in a masterful way. He heard the ball enter the ring and raised his arms in a solitary but no less emotional celebration.

Suddenly, that black figure that seemed crouched, was actually a bag of rubbish and next to it there was no weapon or other lethal element except the polisher, which Joe uses to keep the parquet floor of the playing field in impeccable condition. It was all there, as perhaps it is something that the maintenance worker does every day. Although it was registered in the cameras of the institution and the testimony exceeded the borders.

The images went viral, and on YouTube – until now – it surpassed the 100,000 views. Then he went to social networks and the janitor’s moment of glory began to run like wildfire. It was striking how the man was able to hit the hoop from there and in just one attempt.

The next day, Orians discussed the play with the director of the institute, Kyle Leatherman, who decided to check the recordings of the security camera of the basketball court, and that was when he saw the spectacular play of Orians.

Leatherman was so impressed that he decided to share the video on Twitter, where he accumulates more than 370,000 views. “He didn’t mention it was a half court shot without looking back,” Leatherman said in a statement to TMZ.

“Our concierge is better than yours. Casually walking around the gym, with no one watching other than the security camera. I shoot with effect, just touch the net, ”said the director on Twitter.

Outside of school hours, the maintenance and cleaning staff are left alone so that the students, the next day, find everything in perfect condition. But in those lonely hours, sometimes the janitors take the opportunity to show their hidden talents, as in the case of Orians.

In the land of the best basketball league on the planet, it’s clear why the sport is breathed. There are millions who do not make it to the NBA, but among them some hidden talent can always emerge, such as this janitor, whose marking became an Internet phenomenon. Maybe at least he deserves a call for the next All-Star Game. By now he has had his five minutes of glory.

