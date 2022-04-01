“I was the best of all”: Floyd Mayweather recalled when he gave Canelo a chance

Floyd Mayweather recommended Canelo Álvarez give other young boxers the opportunity, just as the American did with him in 2013 (Photo: Reuters)

Saul Alvarez He has become one of the most successful boxers in recent years. His achievements place him as the main target of a large number of athletes who have dared to challenge himalthough the answer has always been negative. In that sense, Floyd Mayweather criticized the Mexican for not giving an opportunity to young boxers who could demand more from him than usual and even recalled that he did it when he decided to fight with the man from Guadalajara.

“Someone had to give him a chance. Cinnamon against the best of all I was the best of all. Today Cinnamon is the best. Benavidez, Jermall Charlo or one of those guys deserves a chance. Give at least one of them the opportunity (…) With me it was the same, they said that Cinnamon I hadn’t done enough.”declared during an interview with the digital media Fight Hype.

Fight after fight the names of Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez They are placed in the orbit of the Canelo Team as possible challengers. Álvarez’s detractors consider that either of the two exponents could make the most of your qualities for his characteristics in the ring, but none has been of interest to him.

Jermall Charlo has looked for an opportunity to fight Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / @futureofboxing)

The one who came closest to facing him was Jermall Charlo. The Texan athlete was part of an offer that the promoter PBC presented to Canelo Álvarez for the traditional brawl of the May 5, 2022. However, the final decision of the Mexican contemplated a confrontation against Dmitry Bivol in light heavyweight.

Charlo31 years old, has sustained 32 fights throughout his professional career and has not known defeat. His favorite division is medium weight, in which Álvarez appeared a few years ago. of his total victories 22 have been by way of knockout. In addition, thanks to his strength and speed when throwing blows, as well as his track record, he is considered the best of his weight by ESPN.

The other character who has insistently sought a fight with Cinnamon is David Benavidez. The American athlete of Mexican descent is behind Álvarez in the 168-pound ranking with a undefeated record of 25 wins. With 25 years he has tipped 22 knockouts and is listed as one of the top prospects in the sport.

At 25 years old, David Benavidez has not known defeat in his professional era (Photo: [email protected])

“One of the biggest challenges for Cinnamonwithout a doubt, is Benavidez. Benavidez is different from the others, because he throws many combinationsHe’s young and he lands a lot of dangerous punches,” Floyd Mayweather said.

For his part, Saúl Álvarez has insisted on challenge world title holders to increase your track record. His ambition has been criticized by characters such as David Faitelsonwho recalled that the victory against Sergey Kovalev at 175 pounds it was determined by the Russian’s experience. Furthermore, he cataloged Rocky Fielding, who was imposed in December 2018, as “a bump”.

Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol will fight on May 7 for the WBA world title (Photo: Screenshot/DAZN Boxing)

In that sense, Money considered that the effort made by Álvarez throughout his career is sufficient argument to go for more world titles and new records. However, “he must make a leap in quality among his rivals. I would have to think about giving the best ones at least a chance.”I consider.

Meanwhile, together with Eddy Reynoso, Cinnamon prepares for his fight against Bivol on May 7, 2022. In case of stripping the Russian of the title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) at 175 pounds, he could face a third brawl against Gennady Golovkin in September, as well as one more in London, England or Jalisco, Mexico, against a rival to be defined, during December.

