“I was the first person to give birth on Hollyoaks!” Stephanie Waring shares 7 fun facts about Cindy Cunningham’s early days

Hollyoaks Favourites goes correct old style because it flashes again to the final century for a run of archive episodes devoted to Cindy Cunningham, the cleaning soap’s longest-serving feminine character.

In an unique chat with RadioTimes.com, Stephanie Waring recollects these heady early days as three traditional Hollyoaks instalments from Christmas 1997 focus on her iconic alter ego’s first large storyline, and shares some facts about sinful Cindy. “I haven’t seen these since they aired 23 years in the past,” she says. “I’ll in all probability watch them on my very own and cringe. I gained’t watch them with my children, they’ll simply speak all the approach by means of!”

Cindy was the first character to give birth on Hollyoaks

“It’s a mantle I’m happy with!” laughs Waring. “Sure, I gave Hollyoaks their first child, named Holly.” Future minx Cindy was a scared 16 year-old hiding her being pregnant from the world, too ashamed to admit she was up the duff. “Cindy was very naive again then, she’d solely slept along with her boyfriend Stan when she turned 16 as a result of she thought it will make her extra streetwise like her finest buddy, Mandy.

“She truly bought drunk and threw up on her gown the evening she slept with him. Stan then died in a automotive crash, and months later Cindy sneaked off to give birth in the retailer cabinet of a video store on Christmas Day!

“I bear in mind being nervous about filming the birth scenes, however we had an awesome director who was actually palms on and talked me by means of it. I was solely simply 19 in actual life, I’d by no means given birth.

“I pushed and screamed lot! It was a giant storyline and I was honoured to be trusted with it.”

There have been two different Cindys

Exhausting to imagine, however Waring was Cindy quantity three. “There was one who didn’t have any strains, she was extra like an additional and appeared in the background in household scenes very early on when the present began in 1995, as Cindy’s sister Daybreak was a predominant character.

“Laura Crossley did it for six months or a 12 months, then left to do The place The Coronary heart Is on ITV and I took over in 1996 – and have been enjoying her for 24 years! I hope she’s not kicking herself an excessive amount of now!

Stephanie Waring auditioned to play one other half

It wasn’t shy, misfit Cindy that Waring was first in line to play, she might’ve ended up being her scheming second-eldest sister. “I truly auditioned to play Jude Cunningham first,” she reveals. “Clearly I didn’t get it! Me and Davinia Taylor, who performed her, have been very shut.

“We spent numerous the time being reprimanded by the producer in these days if we’d been naughty!”

She was solely meant to be in 4 episodes

“I was 18 however seemed quite a bit youthful, about 14,” recollects Waring. “After Jude I auditioned for Cindy, I bear in mind I was the oldest woman there and the final to go in. I tousled my strains and didn’t suppose it had gone nicely, and bought on with the remainder of my day.

“After I bought house there was a message on my reply telephone from my agent, this was earlier than cell phones, telling me I’d bought the half. Apparently they’d referred to as about an hour after the audition! I was solely contracted for 4 episodes at first.”

The solid used to have epic events

“The solid is so enormous now, however there have been solely about 15 of us in these days,” grins Waring. “We have been all kids residing in Liverpool and frolicked quite a bit, I bear in mind it was all the time dinner after the weekly read-through.

“I had my very own place, however there was a ladies’ home and a boys’ home subsequent door to one another the place most of the solid stayed. There would all the time be a celebration in both home. We have been all simply having fun, that’s what it was all about. Hollyoaks is my household, it’s been a part of my life since I was teenager and I nonetheless find it irresistible.”

Cindy was a sufferer of home violence

Shortly after having child Holly, Cindy confronted up to her duties however discovered life as a younger mum very powerful.

“She wasn’t prepared and actually struggled,” remembers Waring. “Cindy was a toddler herself. It bought very darkish and he or she even tried to smother Holly at one level. Then she met Sean who she thought was the love of her life. She and Holly moved in with him however he grew to become abusive. They have been skint, residing hand to mouth, it was a horrible time. Then he deserted Cindy and Holly at the airport after they have been meant to fly off to a brand new life in Spain.

“I bear in mind filming at Liverpool airport, and I believe they used a Backstreet Boys music on the soundtrack for the scene!”

Cindy had a drastic reinvention, based mostly on a selected character

Waring left in 2000 and popped again for a few visitor cameos earlier than returning full-time in 2008, a lot vampier than earlier than. “I’d been there 4 years and needed to discover different issues. Then in 2007 I met our present producer Bryan Kirkwood at the British Cleaning soap Awards and he requested if I’d return, which I did the following 12 months and have stayed ever since.

“When Cindy got here again she had been by means of fairly an evolution. Bryan and I noticed it as a reinvention, and determined she’d spent eight years residing along with her large sister Jude in Spain who grew to become her function mannequin. After going by means of such trauma at a younger age and being a bit naive and in Mandy’s shadow, Cindy started to base herself on Jude’s character, who was quite a bit tougher.

“Trying again at these Favourites episodes from 1997 might be fascinating for the followers, particularly ones who didn’t know what Cindy went by means of. Cindy struggled with motherhood however bought power from it will definitely, and it made her who she is as we speak. Whether or not you like her or hate her!”

