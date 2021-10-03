“I was trying to be a man or die”: Alana McLaughlin, the trans woman who makes MMA history

Alana McLaughlin made her professional debut as a mixed martial arts fighter on September 11, 2021 (Photo: Scott Hirano)

“Until the trans genocide”, was the legend that Alana McLaughlin wore on her chest during her entrance to the cage of Global Combat. The significance of her debut and presence as a mixed martial arts fighter went beyond the submission victory in the second round. After Fallon Fox, became the second transgender woman in the United States to dabble in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).

After having raised fist in victory sign, the critics did not wait. In this regard, after becoming the second trans woman who ventured into the discipline and being in the eye of the opinion of the fans, acknowledged feeling “the weight of expectation. It is important for me to handle this with as much grace and poise as possible ”, as related to Infobae Mexico.

McLaughlin was born with the male gender. However, in a society where norms are configured with reference to hetero patriarchal values, their gender identity and preferences were repressed by most of the people who shaped her environment through practices that she internalized herself during much of her youth. Thus, as in his most recent combat, criticism and violence have dogged the South Carolina-born athlete throughout her history.

Since childhood, she preferred to interact with friends rather than men and her personality was far from what is socially expected of a man. Given this, in his home, influenced by religious conservatism and homophobic behaviors, a series of dynamics aimed at repressing behaviors that are frowned upon by their parents. Along with this, Alana became interested in sports and decided venture as a long-distance runner. His good performance allowed him to stand out and be awarded various scholarships to continue his studies.

Encouraged by her parents, from a young age she attended countless conversion therapies, despite the fact that these have been cataloged as “Degrading and discriminatory” by the United Nations Organization (HIM-HER-IT). When he did not achieve the mission of his family, and in the midst of the crisis for not fulfilling the expectations imposed, he hinted to his mother that “Maybe I should go get killed in the war”, in a phone call. Without expecting it, she replied that “Maybe you should”, according to McLaughlin’s testimony to The Guardian.

That is how he decided to enlist in the United States Army in 2003. At that time found in the militia institution a false door to try to suppress your true identity.

The objective was clear, because “he was trying to be a man or die,” he confessed to Infobae Mexico.

The path seemed the right one at first. In six years at the service of his country he obtained eight distinguished service medals and the rank of special forces medical sergeant. Even as part of a 12-man team, was sent to Afghanistan in 2007. Despite this, years later he regretted his decision. “I am sorry that my selfish decision has led me to participate in an unjust war,” he said.

One of the experiences in the military that probably resonated most strongly within him was not being able to save the life of a baby whose birth was premature. This stemmed from the lack of support from the command structure. “I couldn’t get a medical evacuation and had to send her on a supply plane to a higher level of medical care. She died”, he remembered.

In 2009 decided not to re-enlist and began his life outside the military institution. In 2015 finished the Bachelor of Fine Arts at Asheville University in North Carolina, but later moved to Portland. The love for sports did not disappear and He continued to follow the MMA fights that began to catch his attention since the beginning of the millennium.

A few months later, in 2016, he made one of the most crucial decisions in his life. its latent intention to undergo gender reassignment could be realized, but had to deal with the ordeal of the procedure. “Like medical interventions for most people, it was scary, deeply personal and should remain private, “he said.

The long road traveled since her childhood, the stigma, violence and the conflict to claim her identity began to accentuate the problems in her mental health. When he went to the Department of Veterans Affairs was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder complex and for life. Given this, therapies, the support of his inner circle of friends and MMA became a crucial combination to cope with the situation.

Thus, after having presented herself to the world as a woman, tI had to break into another highly masculinized realm. The anxiety attacks did not stop, as he had to deal with the expectations and stereotypes prevailing in the new sphere. He even acknowledged that “A gym asked me not to publicly associate with them”. Despite this, and with the help of Mike Afromowitz, he was able to train at a gym located in Hialeah, Florida.

“There have been some fighters who initially did not support my inclusion in this sport and then they told me they had changed their mind. That had a huge impact on me, ”she said when asked about the gestures that prompted her to continue in contact sport.

The inclusion of transgender people in sports has been a contentious issue in the world. Despite the fact that some disciplines, even Olympic, they have opened the possibility, public opinion tends to articulate debates that confront the spokespersons for the inclusion of trans women against those who believe that this condition can offer a sports advantage.

In this regard, McLaughlin acknowledges that “The commissions and the people who create and enforce the rules have been much easier to deal with than some of the fans. That said, I have had to undergo an additional inspection by the doctors, as well as blood tests to confirm that my hormone levels are in the proper range. “

In 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) determined that transsexual women could participate in competitions of this category with the only requirement of not exceeding 10 nanomoles of testosterone per milliliter of blood, the highest level of this hormone in women. In the case of MMA, the requirement is similar, since high levels of the male hormone promote muscle strength, speed, and growth.

After overcoming bureaucratic, sports, social and cultural obstacles, Alana McLaughlin rode for the first time in the cage in a professional manner. Celine Provost, who even before the engagement featured an MMA fight that was recorded as a defeat, was the opponent who accepted the challenge of facing it.

“I knew she would be a different fighter after concentrating the last four years to hone her skills. Her striking was incredibly precise and technical and coupled with her reach advantage made her a very difficult opponent to beat. She had the upper hand in stature, reach and experience, ”McLaughlin said.

At the end of the first round, the fighter originally from Paris, France felt more tired than her opponent. In that way his drive to connect punches and kicks diminished in the second episode. The decline in his performance favored Alana McLaughlin, who took advantage, knocked down Provost and won the victory in his debut via submission.

Even after having achieved his first professional achievement, he confessed that he had “to block and delete literally hundreds of threats, insults and harassing messages in the last few days”. However, being a prominent icon for the inclusion of trans athletes in world sport, Alana McLaughlin seeks “Keep moving forward”.

