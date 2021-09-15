“I was up to the mother”: why Paco Villa decided to resign from Televisa

The sports narrator was out of the television for two years (Photo: Twitter / @ Paco_Villa_)

One of the best football storytellers of recent times in Televisa is named Paco Villa, who with his intense words and emotions expressed through a microphone has excited several spectators during the matches in which he is working.

However, for some years he was out of this television station, since did not feel comfortable working there and there came a point where “I was up to the mother”In professional terms, a situation that led him to take a different path, as several of his colleagues have done.

So he confessed to Toño de Valdés in an interview he conducted for his channel YouTube. In the video he detailed that after 17 years in the company, he decided to change his “airs” to get a job challenge, which meant leaving Televisa.

“I was editorial director of TDN before the merger of what we know today as TUDN. It was a totally personal issue, professionally I had been in the company for 17 years very well treated, but basically I was up to the mother”, Detailed the sportscaster.

Paco Villa left Univision before the merger to create TUDN (Photo: Univision)

His next destination was Univision. In 2017 he set out on his way and left the ranks of the television station owned by Emilio Azcarraga. However, the taste did not last long, because in 2019 they merged to create the new concept called TUDN, which brought back several commentators in addition to Villa, as was the case of the “Dog” Bermúdez.

“There comes a time when you need a change in every way and it is not that the mother was up to some bad treatment, but there comes a time when so many things are combined that you need it, “the journalist said.

Another of the great anecdotes he shared during the talk was the first of his highlights on national television: the Chilean goal scored by Raul Jimenez in view of Panama, at Aztec stadium, during the World Cup qualifiers for Brazil 2014.

At the time, Mexico was tying the game in what was to be one more tragedy during that World Cup process, but the now forward of the Wolves received a pass from Fernando Arce, the ball went up, Jiménez launched himself and hit the ball to place it at the base of the left post and send it to the nets.

The Chilean goal scored by Raúl Jiménez against Panama was narrated by Paco Villa when he was infected with influenza (Photo: Facebook @ tudnmex)

The euphoria seized the fans and commentators, who exploded in unison to sing such a beautiful goal. Nevertheless, for Villa it was not the best night, since he was suffering the ravages of the influenza.

“That day I arrived at the Azteca Stadium with a temperature, it turns out that I had the flu and I didn’t know it, my temperature was rising during the game. I am honest with you I am not proud of that narration because I lost my voice most of the game. Every time I hear that narration, I don’t like it, it came out with what little voice I had, ”said Paco Villa.

Another great story that moved locals and strangers was his reaction to the ninth championship achieved by Cruz Azul the last tournament. Villa is a fervent follower of the Celestial MachineA feeling that made him explode with emotion during the narration of the final and when he arrived home with his family.

“It was a very special moment, people think that I cried at that moment and the truth is that I did not. I cried when I got home My wife received me with the shirt and there I really cried (…) He was there, Cruz Azul did not react and that made it even more dramatic, more magical“Said the narrator of TUDN.

