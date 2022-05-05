“I was winning more and more trophies”: Raúl Alcalá, the Mexican cyclist who made history in the Tour de France

Raúl Alcalá became the best cyclist under 25 years of age in his second participation in the Tour de France, an achievement that allowed him to wear the white sweater (Photos: Instagram/@raul.alcala)

Along with football, the cycling came to monopolize the covers of sports newspapers due to its popularity and great acceptance among the fans in Mexico. Despite this, the importance of national athletes in the professional field did not reach the world elite until Raúl Alcalá made his way untimely thanks to his talent. And it is that the native of Monterrey, Nuevo León was the first mexican in running the three most important road races of the discipline in France, Spain and Italy.

The practice of soccer and baseball He did not overcome one of the hobbies that Alcalá Gallegos cultivated without knowing it throughout his childhood. The bicyclethe same vehicle that led him to consecrate himself in his first participation in the Tour de France, became his trusted vehicle to get anywhere. It was at the age of eight, when he signed up for his first race, that he met the ease of success in cycling.

“Being in a field, a man asked me if I wanted to compete and I said yes. I signed up, they lent me a helmet, I rolled up my pants and off we went. As there were several categories, the race took a long time. It was night and I got home very late. My parents were waiting for me to scold me, but I told them that I had won a race, I showed them the trophy and they softened. I told them and they saw that I had interest in that sporttold Infobae Mexico.

As he recalled, winning the race did not bring him major complications. In that sense, obtaining the first trophy triggered the obsession to go for more. Unlike sports together, cycling allowed him to compete and stand out at his own pace and strategywithout depending on anyone else. Over the months and years, as he immersed himself in the discipline, she also found motivation in other established athletes.

Radames Treviño, the talented Monterrey cyclist who shone with two silver medals and one bronze at the 1967 Central American Games, was one of his first references. However, the desire to climb further led him to find idols among the pages of French magazines that recounted the exploits of Hinault y Thevenet in the old continent and the rest of the world, who inspired to pedal after the Gallic dream.

Before professionalization, sports growth was necessary. He arrived at the age of 16 in Mexico City looking to improve his performance. During, caught the attention of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) and was one of the national representatives in the Olympic Games of Los Angeles 1984. At the age of 20, he stood out as the eleventh best competitor, but the road did not end there.

Being part of the National Team, Alcalá knew endless roads in the United States and stood out in national tours such as Chiapas, Sinaloa, Mexico, cheers and Baja California, some of which made up the calendar of 80 annual races in which he competed. His perseverance and the fame of cycling in Mexico brought him the opportunity to enter the professional fieldthe dream that was raised as an amateur.

In the 20th century, Mexico had a wide range of stage races. In that sense, the foreign teams that competed in the maximum circuit came to the national territory to raise their level. In 1986, during the return to Baja California, the team 7-Eleven sought to shore up their performance to perform a worthy role in European competitions, but along the way they focused their attention on one of the youngsters who led the pack.

“I was in third place, but they gave me the opportunity to be in the team with them. Within 15 days he was already running the Tour de France at the age of 22. There I fulfilled the other goal I had in mind. That year I rode the Tour de France with them, finished it and rode a few other races in Europe”, he recalls.

His irruption in Tower of France served as adaptation, as he managed to finish on the step 114. The rest of his schedule was rounded out with a few other stage races on the European continent and he set ambitious goals for his second season under the 7-Eleven team banner. For the year of 1987Alcalá started the season in February and he got his first victory the following month, Enough momentum to shine in France.

The tough three-week route did not dampen his ambition to reach the lead. At the age of 23, he managed to finish as the ninth best cyclist in the competitionbut was consolidated as the best exponent under 25 years, a merit that earned him the possession of the white sweater. It is worth mentioning that this garment is awarded to the best youth cyclist in the Tour de France.

“From there they began to see great potential in me and the team began to protect me and support me more with contracts. That’s where my career began as a professional with great options and great support”he remembered.

In his honors also appeared the mountain leader sweater and two stage wins in France, which he consolidated in 1989 y 1990. Although he came to ride races such as the Vuelta a España, the Giro d’Italia, the San Sebastián Cycling Classic, the Vuelta a Asturias, the Vuelta a Burgos and the Lieja-Bastoña-Lieja, in which he stood out, his favorite was always the Tour de France, the one that consecrated it.

His contract with 7-Eleven ended in 1988, but offers from other teams were not in short supply. During the 11 years that he remained based in Europe he wore the team sweaters PDM until 1992, World Perfect in 1993 and Motorola in 1994, where he was a teammate of the legendary, and then young, Lance Armstrong.

Twenty-seven years after his retirement, Raúl Alcalá continues to feel the support and admiration of the generations that made him a legend. However, he considers that his place of privilege is due to the fact that someone who can unseat him still doesn’t stand out.

“I am proud to have represented my brand, which was my name, then the sponsor and then being Mexican, but always with great joy and prestige knowing that there were many Mexicans and I was the only one there. That gave me a lot more motivation and a lot more responsibility,” he noted.

Despite the passing of the years, Alcalá trusts Mexican cycling as a discipline that can be located in the best showcases in the world. In this way, after having pedaled as the only exponent of a generation, at 58 years of age he seeks promote sport from other trenches so that his achievement is not the only one in national history.

