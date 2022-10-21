“I wasn’t playing anything, she was playing for victory”: those who write presidential speeches tell how they do it

Lourdes Puente, Carolina Amoroso, Ximena Jara and Gonzalo Sarrasqueta at the presentation of “Palace Ghosts”, at the UCA (Gustavo Gavotti)

Can you write a speech and make a president memorable? Why is it important to recover the word in the times of the image? What can political writing contribute to current debates? These were some of the questions that arose this Wednesday during the presentation of the book, palace ghosts, in the Monsignor Derisi auditorium of the Catholic University. There those who write the speeches of six Latin American presidents talk about their trade.

Before a large audience, Lourdes Puente, director of the UCA School of Politics and Government He said that the uniqueness of the book, “opens a place that is little explored and that is very interesting not only to study the politician but to study what is in the construction and in the word of a politician.”

The journalist Carolina Amoroso, in charge of moderation, began the talk highlighting the work of the editors Ximena Jara and Gonzalo Sarasqueta, who also wrote some of the chapters. Forming a collective text that seeks to value the work of the authors of political speeches. “I really found in this book a refreshing conversation about the political word and the social conversation.” “The work we are talking about is not minor, It has nothing to do with marketing and advertising or making our presidents ventriloquists.. It has to do with giving meaning and flesh to the political word.”

With those words, Amoroso invited Jara and Sarasqueta to recount the beginning of the book. Ximena Jara went back to October 18, 2019 in Chile, in the midst of a social outbreak, when she met with Gonzalo for an interview that he was going to do for her. “We had a very deep conversation about how narratives are constructed and then we continued discussing.” “Without a doubt that marked the beginning of a friendship, and at some point she told me: – let’s make a book with this.” Jara first said no. “Make a book about something that is not talked aboutLike the speeches made to presidents in Latin America, it was a threat. But then I thought that if we convinced others to come out of the closetand the bad action was going to stop being a bad action and could be an act of vindication, “he said.

Edited by Byblos, palace ghoststells in first person the experience of the ghost writers who were behind the speeches of six Latin American presidents: Michelle Bachelet by Ximena Jara; Lula Da Silva by Carlos Tiburcio, – who is still writing to him and is in full electoral campaign for the return of the former president-; Mauricio Macri by Julieta Herrero; Rafael Correa by Carlos Proaño Manosalvas; Juan Manuel Santos by Angel Beccassino and Jose “Pepe” Mujica by Matias Ponce. The text also includes the participation of the political communication specialist, Yolanda Meyenberg Leycegui, the communication consultant, Omar Rincón and the prologue is by the former Chilean president, Ricardo Lagos.

The idea of ​​the book is “remove the veil from a theme”Sarasqueta says. “In the United States, for example, every time a president takes office, he appoints a speech team leader. That is paid for with the money of all Americans, it is vox populi”. “And in a time of reels, memes, of hypervisual culture, in which we inform ourselves with images, it is also return the power to the word. The word has a performative power, it creates reality”, said the author.

“Palace Ghosts”, the book of the ghost writers of the presidents.

Regarding the time of writing, the editors, who were also in charge of writing some chapters, said that in addition to bibliographical references and academic texts from the political sphere, those behind the presidential speeches they use fictional literaturepodcasts and series like The castle, House of cards o The West Wing of the White House. “We always write chorally, with what each one read, beyond studying the character, also what one brings, the personal library, that is the raw material, those are the resources. And that’s where the subject of fiction comes in. For me it is the best source of all: the metaphors, all the rhetorical resources you take from fiction”, explained Sarasqueta.

In the first row was the dean of the University of Social Sciences of the UCA, Liliana Pantano and very close, among the audience was Ángel Beccassino, one of the authors, and Maximiliano Aguiar, who did not participate in the book, but was the architect of the speeches of the former president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra.

At the moment of opening the microphone, someone asked about the authorship: Whose word is it: the one who writes it or the one who says it, when it is written for someone else? “It’s the one who says it”Jara replied. “Because they are words that are made for someone, in their history, in their tastes, in their career.” And she told how she lived it at the time. “Write the victory speech for Michelle Bachelet in his second government it was one of the most exciting things that has happened to me professionally. But I didn’t write my speech. I wasn’t playing anything, she was playing her victory. She had a political project. “She lives knowing that one is facilitating a task that is not one’s own, it is someone else’s task,” explained Jara.

“Writing the victory speech for Michelle Bachelet was one of the most exciting things that has ever happened to me. But I was not playing anything, she was playing her victory ”

“It is a profession that includes the passion for anonymitySarasqueta added.

Regarding the end, Jara wanted to make it clear that in this political conversation between the leaders and those who write the speeches, there is a second fundamental subject: the citizen. “It is written so that it looks good on a president or a president, but to speak to a citizen, who is ultimately the repository of sovereignty and is the ultimate principal. The one who has the right to know what is being done.” “One of the nicest things about this is being able to explain to citizens why what is being done is being done,” Jara closed.

