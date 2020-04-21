I Watched The Big Show Show On Netflix And I Have Some Questions

Depart a Remark
With everybody from The Rock to John Cena stepping away from wrestling to give attention to the profession outdoors the ring, it was solely a matter of time earlier than different WWE wrestlers began headlining tasks. And whereas I would have anticipated to see somebody like Big Show pop up in some sort of straight-to-video motion thriller, I was shocked to see the semi-retired WWE celebrity seem in his very personal Netflix sequence, The Big Show Show.
I would be the first to confess that I was each shocked and greater than a bit cautious when I first caught wind of the eight-episode sitcom. I imply, wrestling humor not often interprets to wider audiences, and if we’re being trustworthy, Big Show’s model of comedy may be hit and miss to say the least. However, after watching the complete first season of The Big Show Show in a single sitting (almost 4 hours), I should say that at occasions I truly loved myself. However I nonetheless have some questions…
First, Why Is not Big Show’s Theme Half Of The Show’s Intro?
Earlier than I sat down for the marathon of The Big Show Show (whereas my spouse watched Little Girls), I was satisfied that the present would begin with Big Show’s entrance music, “Crank It Up.” You already know, the one which begins off with “Nicely… It is the Big Show.” However then the present began with some generic music that makes Chris Jericho’s WCW Pearl Jam ripoff entrance music sound wonderful. Big Show’s entrance music is used sporadically all through the primary season (generally to nice impact), however the Netflix and the present’s creators Josh Bycel and Jason Berger actually missed the boat right here.
The Few Cameos We Acquired Have been Nice, However Why Weren’t There Extra?
By the point I acquired to the sixth episode of The Big Show Show, I was anxiously ready for somebody, anybody from WWE or wrestling generally to make a cameo of some kind. After greater than three hours with Big Show and his household, the episode lastly gave me what I wished all alongside: wrestlers.
The episode, which follows Big Show and his spouse Cassy (Allison Munn) as they embark upon a one-night WWE cruise on their marriage ceremony anniversary, featured three of the most important stars from the WWF Perspective Period: Mick Foley, Mark Henry, and Rikishi. As nice because it was watching Mark Henry sit in for Cassy throughout a pair’s therapeutic massage, or watch the three wrestlers escape into an impromptu rendition of the Backstreet Boys music “I Need It That Means,” I simply want there have been extra grapplers from Big Show’s profession.
Why Wait Till The Ultimate Three Episodes To Embody Big Show’s Profession In A Significant Means?
The lack of wrestling cameos is only the start of one of many present’s greatest issues, no less than by the eyes of a wrestling fan. For a present that focuses on probably the most well-liked wrestlers of the previous 25 years, the present does little or no (no less than within the first 5 episodes) to the touch on Big Show’s profession within the a significant approach. There are scenes the place Big Show has to intimidate somebody (like his daughter Lola’s hockey coach), or signal an autograph for the safety guard on the airport, however all references are floor degree at greatest.
With out giving an excessive amount of away, Big Show’s wrestling profession (he is retired within the present) is not actually included in a significant approach till the ultimate three episodes when he desires to get again within the ring. I want they might have began this subplot a bit earlier as a result of it could have been an effective way of bringing the wrestler’s previous into the combination and shed some gentle on wrestling generally. However then I acquired to considering that perhaps, simply perhaps, this present is one thing else.
This Show Wasn’t Made Solely For Wrestling Followers, Was It?
About midway by the primary season, across the time I began questioning why there wasn’t a gimmick bag stuffed with wrestlers, I got here to the conclusion that The Big Show Show wasn’t essentially made for wrestling followers. After a few hours, I turned emotionally invested within the particular person story arcs of Big Show’s spouse and their daughters, Lola (Reylynn Caster), Mandy (Lil Brooks O’Brient), and J.J. (Juliet Donenfeld) as they navigate their very own struggles.
Principally, Big Show is sort of a Trojan Horse to get folks like me all for a typical but fulfilling sitcom centered round a household making an attempt to make issues work. With Lola (Big Show’s daughter from a earlier marriage) looking for her place in father’s Tampa dwelling, Mandy operating for scholar council president towards a boy named Taylor Swift (sure, he makes use of T. Swift music titles in marketing campaign speeches), and J.J. turning into a prison mastermind within the making, there’s lots to chew on. When I had a few episodes left, I was absolutely on board with every of the tales and was able to see how every thing would wrap up by the point the credit rolled on the season finale.
Why Did I Get pleasure from The Big Show Show So A lot?
Name it delirium, name it fandom, name it being a sucker for sitcoms within the vein of all these TGIF exhibits from the ’90s, however I truly loved The Big Show Show. Certain, it is a mess at occasions and falls into the identical previous trappings of exhibits like Full Home and House Enchancment, however I can be mendacity if I stated that I discover myself chuckling at a few of the conditions and jokes featured in every of the primary season’s eight episodes.
I assume that whereas the present did not have as many wrestling references as I thought it could, there are sufficient callbacks to a few of Big Show’s greatest WWE moments to carry over wrestling followers. And generally, you simply wish to tune out the world round you and spend 4 hours on Thursday night time with a wrestler and his tv household. Would I watch all eight episodes again to again once more? No, what do I appear to be, a madman or one thing? No less than it is shorter than a few of the most up-to-date WrestleMania pay-per-views.
Oh, One Extra Factor… Was That Steve Urkel?
Another factor… Jaleel White, aka Steve Urkel from Household Issues has a recurring function as Big Show’s greatest buddy and health middle proprietor Terence “Terry ” Malick III (to not be confused with the visionary American filmmaker of the identical title). At first, I thought to myself, “Is that Urkel?” earlier than googling it, and certain sufficient, it was Jaleel White showing because the quintissential greatest buddy with a head stuffed with insane and borderline unethical far-fetched concepts.
These are only a few of the questions I had after watching Season 1 of the Netflix comedy sequence The Big Show Show. It wasn’t what I anticipated, however it was fairly an expertise. In case you’ve watched the present, let me know what you assume within the feedback under, and Make certain to verify again for all the most recent on all issues streaming right here at CinemaBlend.
