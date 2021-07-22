I Will Divulge Underbelly Of Bollywood Says Kangana Ranaut On Raj Kundra’s Arrest – FilmyVoice

I Will Divulge Underbelly Of Bollywood Says Kangana Ranaut On Raj Kundra’s Arrest

Actor Kangana Ranaut plans to turn underbelly of Bollywood along side her approaching debut production Tiku Weds Sheru, her statement were given right here correct after Raj Kundra was once arrested in pornographic case.

Businessman Raj Kundra along along side his but another explicit particular person have been taken into police custody, in a case related to the producing and streaming of porn films on apps.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a knowledge file regarding his arrest. It be told, “On account of this I title movie industry a gutter… all that glitter may not be gold, I’m going to turn beneath abdomen of Bullywood in my upcoming production referred to as Tiku weds Sheru… we would like tough price machine and moral sense inside the creative industry and of course a whip …”

The case was once registered with Crime Division Mumbai in February 2021 in regards to the introduction of pornographic films and the usage of apps.

Within the interim at the paintings front, Kangana could be next noticed in ‘Thalaivi’, which will depend on Tamil Nadu’s former leader minister, Jayalalithaa.