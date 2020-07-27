I will not contest assembly elections till Jammu and Kashmir state is restored: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Angry over Jammu and Kashmir being converted into a Union Territory after Article 370 was repealed, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Monday that he would not contest assembly elections until the state’s status was restored. Also Read – J&K Encounter Update: Security forces killed two terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar, search operation continues

Omar, who was a minister at the Center in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, however made it clear that he would continue to work for his party's National Conference and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Omar, 50, said, "I have been the leader of the state assembly. It was the strongest assembly in its time. Now it has become the most powerless assembly in the country and I will not become a member of it. "

Eastern CM Abdullah said, "This is not a threat or blackmail, it is not a expression of despair." It is a general admission that I will not contest elections to lead such a weak Assembly, Union Territory Assembly. "

Omar, an outspoken critic of repealing most of the provisions of Article 370 of the constitution, said that several reasons were cited for abolishing special status, and claimed that none of those arguments were investigated.

On August 5 last year, the vice president of the National Conference criticized the repeal of the provisions granting special status and said that his party would oppose it in the Supreme Court. He said, “We believe in democracy and peaceful opposition”.

Asked whether he has discussed his decision not to contest the assembly elections, Omar said, “This is my personal opinion and this is my decision.” No one can force me to contest elections against my wish. “

When asked about the delimitation exercise by the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Omar said, “The National Conference is exploring all legal options to challenge the developments and decisions after August 5 last year and will do the same.”

Let us know that elections will be held in the union territory only after the delimitation process. Last year, Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two union territories.