I will not join BJP even if I die: TMC MP Saugata Roy

On the statement of BJP MP, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, I reject Arjun's statement which comes under the category of contempt. Arjun is a Bahubali and is involved in illegal financial transactions. Arjun cannot speak anything except lies, he has alleged that I am also in the line to join BJP. I can say that I will not join BJP even if I die.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said on the BJP MP’s statement, “This is part of the fake news campaign of BJP, it is a technique of spreading false news of Amit Malviya.”

In fact, BJP MP from West Bengal, Arjun Singh said on Saturday that five Trinamool Congress MPs will resign anytime.