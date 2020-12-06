I will return ‘Khel Ratna Award’ to international boxer Vijender Singh, who reached Delhi among farmers

new Delhi: Big celebrities are coming down one after another with the farmers who are agitating against the new agricultural laws. International boxer Vijender Singh has also reached Delhi in support of farmers. Vijender Singh reached among the farmers on the Delhi-Haryana border. During this, Vijender Singh made a big announcement that if he did not withdraw the black laws related to farmers, then he will return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. Let us know that the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest award given for the game. Also Read – Congress will support ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8, party leaders said – will make the farmer movement successful

If the government considers withdraw the black laws, improving return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – the highest sporting honor of the nation: Boxer Vijender Singh #FarmLaws

Let us know that earlier today Diljit Dosanjh has also reached among the farmers. Not only this, Diljit has also announced to give one crore rupees to the farmers for the movement. Many big celebrities have come out in support of farmers. The days are getting bigger by agitating the farmers. Thousands of farmers are stuck on the borders connected to Delhi. The farmers have refused to compromise with the government, saying that they will not accept less than the withdrawal of new agricultural laws. The government is to hold talks for the sixth time on December 9. Whereas on 8 December, farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh.