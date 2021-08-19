“I would love to play with him”: Funes’ dream with Chicharito in the Mexican national team

Chicharito and Funes Mori. Forwards that expand the possibilities of the Mexican National Team. Hernández, however, has long been erased. (Photo: Reuters / EFE / File)

Rogelio Funes Mori he is the fashionable scorer. After breaking the all-time record of 121 touchdowns for Humberto Pacifier Suazo, the Twin has made clear his desire to share the court at some point with Javier Chicharito Hernández. “Obviously at a sporting level I would love to play with him because he is the top scorer in the league. Mexican team and learn from him, “said the attacker in an interview for ESPN.

Likewise, Funes Mori recalled the support he received from CH14 when he received his first call to the National Team. “He is proud because he is a benchmark of the Mexican National Team, the one who has scored the most goals and is an icon of the Aztec team “, he recounted.

The Twin no longer thinks about the lost final of Gold Cup against the United States. The chip has changed and now he has in mind the games of World Cup qualifiers to be played in September. “We know that the qualifying rounds are coming, a world ahead and obviously I want to be, everything will depend on me and how I continue to sport ”.

Rogelio Funes Mori had an electric summer with the Mexican National Team. Heading into the playoffs, he will seek to consolidate himself on the roster (Photo: Tim Heitman / USA TODAY Sports)

Rogelio Funes Mori started his stage as a national team with the right foot, after scoring in his debut against Nigeria in a friendly. Later, during the gold Cup, the Twin managed to pierce the nets three times. The incentive of having become the Rayados’ all-time top scorer it can serve as a boost for the World Cup qualifiers. The competition will be fierce, with the return of Raul Jimenez and the presence of other forwards like Henry Martín, José Juan Macías or Alan Pulido.

On the other side of the sidewalk is Chicharito, excluded from the Mexican team for the past two years. The technical director of Tri, Gerardo Tata Martino, completely erased him from any call since September 2019. On that double day of friendly matches, Hernández also scored his last goal: he did it in front of United States in a 3-0 win.

The figure that places him as the top gunner of the national representative has not been able to increase since then. With a total of 52 goals in 109 games, Hernández is at the top of the list, beating out Jared borgetti (46). Raul Jimenez, an active forward, is far from the record, with 26 goals in 83 games played.

The new historical scorer of Rayados de Monterrey will seek to transfer his great moment to the Mexican National Team. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE / File)



The competition to win the national team will be very strong. The return of Raúl Jiménez to activity after his recovery after suffering a skull fracture increases the deck of possibilities for Gerardo Martino.

Martino’s options up front have grown even broader in recent months. Henry Martin played a great role in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His physical strength offers the team solutions similar to those provided by Jiménez and Funes Mori.

Up to now, Tata Martino has been characterized by using only a center forward. The Argentine coach’s scheme is planned so that the player who occupies the top can collaborate in the construction of the game and allow both the wingers and the interiors to load the area and be shot options.

José Juan Macías is another option for the tricolor attack. The new tip of Getafe will have to show his qualities in Europe to make a place. (Photo: Instagram @ jjmacias9)

In that sense, the incursion of Funes Mori has helped him solve the lack of goals not only because of what the striker himself can contribute, but also because of his ability to drag marks and open spaces for his companions. Besides, Jose Juan Macías appears as a more than valid alternative.

After a long time of rumors, the youthful Aztec fulfilled his wish to emigrate to the Old continent. In the Getafethe growth you have will be critical to your future aspirations. The attacker has not been a recurring name on Martino’s lists. He will seek to change that inertia and, also, remove his thorn for not having been able to be in the Olympic Games.

