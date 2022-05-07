i5 and GTX 1650 for 599 euros at MediaMarkt

Playing wherever we are with good graphic quality, comfortably and getting as close as possible to the experience of a desktop gaming PC is possible thanks to gaming laptops. And if on top of that we want to minimize spending as much as possible, now we can also do it thanks to the great discount of this Acer model, which becomes one of the cheapest in the entire market.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming 15.6″ Full HD, Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-11300H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, Sin Sistema Operativo), PC Portátil Negro – QWERTY

In the sector of gaming laptops, we find models for all pockets: from those that go for more than 3,000 euros to those that are well below 1,000. This Acer Nitro belongs to the latter, and Thanks to its 25% discount on MediaMarkt, it is one of the cheapest alternatives to play that we can get today. With an official price of 799 euros, at the moment it drops to 599 euros in said store (and also in Amazon and PcComponentes), thus resulting in a perfect option for users who want to spend as little as possible.

We are talking about the Acer Nitro 5 in its AN515-56-582P variant. A gaming laptop from the Acer Nitro 5 family (manufacturer that also has the Predator) that allows us to play everything at constant FPS rates as long as we adjust the graphic options in the most demanding titles on the market. And that it has all the basics that we can ask a team to play.





It has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card from the last generation, with 4 GB of VRAM and perfect for 1080p. As well as a high-performance Intel Core i5-11300H processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. All this together with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with which to squeeze the rest of the hardware.

All in all, a great kit for the money. Because although it could have opted for offering 16 GB of RAM, especially for the future, Keep in mind that it costs practically half that of many mid-range gaming laptops.. And RAM is one of the few components of a laptop that we can usually expand by ourselves. It comes without an operating system, although it is also something easy to solve.