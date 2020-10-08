IAF Day 2020: Hindon Airbase immersed in celebration on Air Force Day, now fly past to begin after parade

new Delhi: The Indian Air Force is celebrating its 88th Foundation Day today. In this way, like every year, there is an atmosphere of celebration at Hindon Airbase of Ghaziabad this year. In no time, the fighter planes and other aircraft of the Indian Air Force will show their power. In this, fighter aircraft like Tejas and Rafael will also show their strength. At the same time, fly past is also going to start in a few countries. Also Read – Another record for the name of the first woman Rafael Pilot, Varanasi to be from PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency

Let me tell you that the parade has started at the airbase. All three Army units are present here. Also, many senior officers are also present at Hindon Airbase. Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat is also present here. Let me tell you that during the parade, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria first greeted the Guard of Honor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Air Force on this occasion. The PM tweeted and wrote – Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe, but also play a leading role in the service of humanity at the time of disaster. Your courage, valor and dedication to protect Maa Bharti is going to inspire everyone.