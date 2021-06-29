IAF will give virtual presentation to Rajnath Singh on Jammu drone blast, many officials will probably be provide

New Delhi: Indian Air Drive officials and protection officials will provide a virtual presentation to Protection Minister Rajnath Singh in reference to the drone blast at Jammu Air Drive Station on Sunday. This data used to be given via protection resources on Tuesday. On the identical time, the investigation of this situation has been passed over to the NIA. Allow us to tell {that a} staff of Anti Terror Unit Particular Cellular has left for Jammu for additional investigation on this topic. Additionally Learn – NIA will examine the drone assault on Jammu Air Drive Station, now you’re going to get clues!

Allow us to tell that this staff has been despatched via senior officials of Delhi Police to know the process of drone assault. As a result of there may be at all times an alert of terrorist assault on Delhi. On Monday, a number of suspicious drones have been noticed close to the Jammu Army Station. An alert has been issued on this regard. Then again, later those drones disappeared.

After Monday evening's incident, senior police officer of the area Vijay Kumar stated that the incident has posed a brand new risk to the protection businesses. This can be a large problem. It may be managed technically. Allow us to tell that prior to this, two explosive-laden drones had fallen within the Air Drive station in Jammu on Sunday morning, because of which the blast happened.