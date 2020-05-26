Ian Beale left crushed by Sharon’s surprising reveal in EastEnders

Followers of EastEnders noticed Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) return to the Sq. yesterday after leaving in the wake of her son’s loss of life.

While Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was delighted to see her, it turned clear that Sharon nonetheless needed to methods to go together with coping with her grief.

Tonight noticed Sharon spend time with child Kayden, ultimately taking him upstairs and falling asleep whereas mendacity subsequent to him.

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) let her know that it was not too late to vary her thoughts about giving him up, however Sharon rapidly left, discovering the entire state of affairs too uncomfortable.

She ended up at Ian Beale’s (Adam Woodyat) who’s hopes for one thing greater than friendship with Sharon, regardless of his secret involvement in Dennis’s loss of life, have been dealt a blow tonight when Sharon stated the very last thing he needed to listen to.

In search of consolation after her time with Kayden, Sharon informed a shocked Ian that she is again along with Phil and they’re shopping for The Vic, and when Ian nonetheless held out hope as the 2 saved speaking, she quickly stated she cared for him “like a brother” which introduced Ian crashing again right down to actuality. However with Ian nonetheless conserving his darkish secret about Dennis, the 2 outdated buddies getting collectively would possible finish terribly.

The episode ended with Sharon and Phil discussing the longer term, however is Sharon as certain of that future as Phil is?

Elsewhere tonight, Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) and Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) got here to blows over the meals van assault and he revealed that he had not sorted out the insurance coverage renewal.

In the meantime, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) went all out in her makes an attempt to persuade Phil to permit Stacey to return home- making an attempt, and failing, to seduce the Walford hardman after Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) talked about he solely cares about intercourse.

Then there was Max Branning (Jake Wooden) who discovered his cheeky dream come crashing down when Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) arrived with a person, reasonably than the lady he was anticipating.

Revealing the entire thing to be a joke, Max didn’t see the humorous aspect. Tonight additionally made preparations for Monday’s particular EastEnders episode as Ben continued to battle together with his listening to loss as the massive job approaches.

