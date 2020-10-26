Ian McKellen, Andrew Scott, Sharon D. Clarke Win Olivier Awards

The beleaguered U.Okay. theater scene, devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, had some motive for cheer because the annual Olivier awards have been introduced on Sunday.
Veteran actor Ian McKellen was honored together with his seventh Olivier for his eightieth birthday tour, whereas Sharon D. Clarke obtained her third, successful finest actress for her efficiency within the Younger Vic’s “Dying Of A Salesman.” The manufacturing additionally obtained an extra accolade, with Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell successful the Sir Peter Corridor finest director award.
“We should know what our unbelievable trade brings not solely to the coffers, however to the soul of our nation,” Clarke stated. “Hold the religion individuals. We will likely be again.”
“Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic received two awards, with “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott successful finest actor and Indira Varma successful finest supporting actress, her first Olivier.
“Pricey Evan Hansen” and “& Juliet” received three awards every. “Pricey Evan Hansen” received the Mastercard finest new musical award, whereas composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, along with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, received finest unique rating or new orchestrations. Greatest actor in a musical went to Sam Tutty in his first main function.
Miriam-Teak Lee received finest actress in a musical for “& Juliet” and her fellow actors Cassidy Janson received finest actress in a supporting function in a musical, and David Bedella obtained his third Olivier, successful finest actor in a supporting function in a musical.
The winners have been introduced in an ITV program filmed at The London Palladium, and on Official London Theatre’s YouTube channel. The presentation was hosted by Jason Manford. Lyricist Don Black obtained a particular award from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, who gave an impassioned speech concerning the significance and resilience of theater.
“These of us who imagine within the theater additionally imagine in its resilience,” the Duchess stated. “It’s a cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a discussion board for debate, and a strong technique of constructing neighborhood.”
“I ought to wish to thank these of you whose career is within the theater on your dedication and your flexibility.” the Duchess added. “Please stay resilient — we’d like you and now we have missed you.”
Most theaters throughout the U.Okay. stay closed because of the pandemic. The nation is experiencing its second wave of COVID-19, recording 19,790 new instances on Sunday and 151 extra deaths.
Established in 1976, the Olivier awards are run by Society of London Theater.
Full listing of Olivier Awards 2020 winners:
Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function in a Musical
David Bedella for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre
Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function in a Musical
Cassidy Janson for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre
Greatest Authentic Rating or New Orchestrations
“Pricey Evan Hansen” – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre
Greatest New Dance Manufacturing
“Ingoma” by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre
Excellent Achievement in Dance
Sara Baras for her choreography and efficiency in “Ballet Flamenco – Sombras” at Sadler’s Wells
Noël Coward Award for Greatest Leisure or Comedy Play
“Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre
Greatest Theatre Choreographer
Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre
Magic Radio Greatest Musical Revival
“Fiddler On The Roof” at Playhouse Theatre
Greatest Actor in a Musical
Sam Tutty for “Pricey Evan Hansen” at Noël Coward Theatre
Greatest Actress in a Musical
Miriam-Teak Lee for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre
Cunard Greatest Revival
“Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre
Greatest Household Present
“The Worst Witch” at Vaudeville Theatre
Excellent Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
“Child Reindeer” at Bush Theatre
White Gentle Award for Greatest Lighting Design
Paule Constable for “The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman
Royal Albert Corridor Award for Greatest Sound Design
Emma Laxton for “Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre
Greatest Costume Design
Joanna Scotcher for “Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Expertise Award for Greatest Set Design
Bob Crowley for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre
Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function
Adrian Scarborough for “Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function
Indira Varma for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic
Greatest New Opera Manufacturing
“Billy Budd” at Royal Opera Home
Excellent Achievement in Opera
The Youngsters’s Ensemble for his or her efficiency in “Noye’s Fludde” at Theatre Royal Stratford East
Greatest Actor
Andrew Scott for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic
Greatest Actress
Sharon D. Clarke for “Dying Of A Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
Sir Peter Corridor Award for Greatest Director
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for “Dying Of A Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre
American Airways Greatest New Play
“Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre
Mastercard Greatest New Musical
“Pricey Evan Hansen” at Noël Coward Theatre
