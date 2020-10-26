Ian McKellen, Andrew Scott, Sharon D. Clarke Win Olivier Awards

The beleaguered U.Okay. theater scene, devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, had some motive for cheer because the annual Olivier awards have been introduced on Sunday.

Veteran actor Ian McKellen was honored together with his seventh Olivier for his eightieth birthday tour, whereas Sharon D. Clarke obtained her third, successful finest actress for her efficiency within the Younger Vic’s “Dying Of A Salesman.” The manufacturing additionally obtained an extra accolade, with Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell successful the Sir Peter Corridor finest director award.

“We should know what our unbelievable trade brings not solely to the coffers, however to the soul of our nation,” Clarke stated. “Hold the religion individuals. We will likely be again.”

“Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic received two awards, with “Fleabag” star Andrew Scott successful finest actor and Indira Varma successful finest supporting actress, her first Olivier.

“Pricey Evan Hansen” and “& Juliet” received three awards every. “Pricey Evan Hansen” received the Mastercard finest new musical award, whereas composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, along with orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, received finest unique rating or new orchestrations. Greatest actor in a musical went to Sam Tutty in his first main function.

Miriam-Teak Lee received finest actress in a musical for “& Juliet” and her fellow actors Cassidy Janson received finest actress in a supporting function in a musical, and David Bedella obtained his third Olivier, successful finest actor in a supporting function in a musical.

The winners have been introduced in an ITV program filmed at The London Palladium, and on Official London Theatre’s YouTube channel. The presentation was hosted by Jason Manford. Lyricist Don Black obtained a particular award from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Camilla Parker-Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, who gave an impassioned speech concerning the significance and resilience of theater.

“These of us who imagine within the theater additionally imagine in its resilience,” the Duchess stated. “It’s a cornerstone of a fertile cultural life, a discussion board for debate, and a strong technique of constructing neighborhood.”

“I ought to wish to thank these of you whose career is within the theater on your dedication and your flexibility.” the Duchess added. “Please stay resilient — we’d like you and now we have missed you.”

Most theaters throughout the U.Okay. stay closed because of the pandemic. The nation is experiencing its second wave of COVID-19, recording 19,790 new instances on Sunday and 151 extra deaths.

Established in 1976, the Olivier awards are run by Society of London Theater.

Full listing of Olivier Awards 2020 winners:

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function in a Musical

David Bedella for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function in a Musical

Cassidy Janson for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Greatest Authentic Rating or New Orchestrations

“Pricey Evan Hansen” – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Orchestration by Alex Lacamoire at Noël Coward Theatre

Greatest New Dance Manufacturing

“Ingoma” by Mthuthuzeli November for Ballet Black at Royal Opera Home – Linbury Theatre

Excellent Achievement in Dance

Sara Baras for her choreography and efficiency in “Ballet Flamenco – Sombras” at Sadler’s Wells

Noël Coward Award for Greatest Leisure or Comedy Play

“Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre

Greatest Theatre Choreographer

Matthew Bourne and Stephen Mear for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Magic Radio Greatest Musical Revival

“Fiddler On The Roof” at Playhouse Theatre

Greatest Actor in a Musical

Sam Tutty for “Pricey Evan Hansen” at Noël Coward Theatre

Greatest Actress in a Musical

Miriam-Teak Lee for “& Juliet” at Shaftesbury Theatre

Cunard Greatest Revival

“Cyrano De Bergerac” at Playhouse Theatre

Greatest Household Present

“The Worst Witch” at Vaudeville Theatre

Excellent Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

“Child Reindeer” at Bush Theatre

White Gentle Award for Greatest Lighting Design

Paule Constable for “The Ocean At The Finish Of The Lane” at Nationwide Theatre – Dorfman

Royal Albert Corridor Award for Greatest Sound Design

Emma Laxton for “Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre

Greatest Costume Design

Joanna Scotcher for “Emilia” at Vaudeville Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Expertise Award for Greatest Set Design

Bob Crowley for “Mary Poppins” at Prince Edward Theatre

Greatest Actor in a Supporting Function

Adrian Scarborough for “Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Greatest Actress in a Supporting Function

Indira Varma for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

Greatest New Opera Manufacturing

“Billy Budd” at Royal Opera Home

Excellent Achievement in Opera

The Youngsters’s Ensemble for his or her efficiency in “Noye’s Fludde” at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Greatest Actor

Andrew Scott for “Current Laughter” at The Previous Vic

Greatest Actress

Sharon D. Clarke for “Dying Of A Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

Sir Peter Corridor Award for Greatest Director

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell for “Dying Of A Salesman” at Younger Vic and Piccadilly Theatre

American Airways Greatest New Play

“Leopoldstadt” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Mastercard Greatest New Musical

“Pricey Evan Hansen” at Noël Coward Theatre