Ian Somerhalder’s V Wars And One More Cancelled At Netflix

Depart a Remark
There’s little question that Netflix is house to a rising variety of unique TV exhibits, together with the ever-popular Stranger Issues and, extra lately, I Am Not Okay With This. Nevertheless, whereas the streaming service is within the behavior of choosing up new exhibits, it’s no stranger to cancelling them simply as shortly and so, Ian Somerhalder’s V Wars and another present are becoming a member of Netflix’s ever-growing cancellation listing.
As soon as touted as being extra grounded than different vampire exhibits, Ian Somerhalder’s V Wars is being grounded extra completely. Based on THR, Netflix execs made the choice to ax freshman sequence V Wars and October Faction. Each sequence have been produced beneath IDW Leisure and have been primarily based on comedian e book sequence beneath the aforementioned publishing umbrella.
The announcement that Netflix isn’t transferring ahead with both sequence comes not lengthy after the streaming service renewed Locke & Key for Season 2. The latter sequence is the one IDW Leisure manufacturing the oldsters at Netflix have determined to maintain round, with the comedian e book adaptation being arguably extra buzzworthy. Nevertheless, since Netflix not often releases viewing numbers and rankings, it’s exhausting to inform how both V Wars or October Faction fare in comparison with different exhibits on the streamer.
V Wars is most notable for starring The Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder. No stranger to the world of blood-sucking creatures, the actor performed Dr. Luther Swann, a doctor and scientist who’s confronted with a lethal virus outbreak that turns folks into vampires. Personally, I may see why Netflix might have cancelled the present. Apart from a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes — an aggregation from solely 9 critics — the sequence sounds prefer it hits a bit too near our present coronavirus pandemic.
Nevertheless, it’s finest to take into account that the streaming service hasn’t confirmed the true causes behind the present’s cancellation. That stated, Ian Somerhalder did take to Instagram again in January to encourage followers to observe the present to carry Rotten Tomatoes’ viewers rating up. Somerhalder’s eagerness for V Wars to get a Season 2 renewal is well-documented, so it’s a bit unhappy that it’ll not see the sunshine of day.
In the meantime, October Faction had even decrease numbers, aggregating a 33% critic rating and a 49% viewers rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The sci-fi sequence follows a monster-hunting couple and their household. I’ve personally by no means heard of this sequence earlier than, which fits to point out how little it was marketed and sure seen. Each V Wars and October Faction, which premiered in December and January, respectively, be part of different one-hit surprise cancellations this yr, together with Soundtrack, Dawn, Spinning Out and most lately, the controversial Messiah.
Whereas it’s unhealthy information for each these sci-fi exhibits, there are nonetheless a lot extra sequence to stream on Netflix. For extra on what to observe, you’ll want to try our midseason schedule.
Add Comment