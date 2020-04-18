Ianto actor Gareth David-Lloyd almost appeared in Doctor Who before Torchwood

Ianto Jones. Though beginning off as Torchwood’s espresso boy, he quickly turned one of many Doctor Who spin-off’s fan favourites, with a shrine devoted to the character nonetheless maintained in Cardiff Bay in the present day.

Nevertheless, it seems Ianto might have been in Doctor Who lengthy before becoming a member of staff Torchwood. Or, to be extra particular, Gareth David-Lloyd – the actor who performed Jones by means of three sequence of the present – might have.

Talking throughout a marathon RadioTimes.com reside Q&A – alongside forged members John Barrowman (Captain Jack Harkness), Burn Gorman (Owen Harper) and Naoko Mori (Toshiko Sato) – David-Lloyd revealed he beforehand almost nabbed an element in Doctor Who before being pressured to drag out of the BBC sci-fi sequence.

“I really obtained an audition for Doctor Who a few years before for a extremely small half and I used to be so gutted that I couldn’t do it as a result of I used to be already signed to a different venture. It was at all times one present that I actually needed to get on,” he defined.

Thankfully, nonetheless, David-Lloyd did get to seem on Doctor Who a number of years later. The actor starred as Ianto Jones in 2008’s two-part story The Stolen Earth/ Journey’s Finish, in which the members of Staff Torchwood joined forces with David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor and time-travellers together with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen).

For David-Lloyd, it was a dream come true. “[When I did Torchwood], they mentioned ‘the 2 exhibits shall by no means meet’. And I believed ‘Oh, I’m by no means going to be in Doctor Who now’. So after I discovered about it I used to be actually excited,” he mentioned. “It ticked one off the bucket record.”

And even higher for David-Lloyd: Whovians across the globe are scheduled to revisit the episode this Sunday as a part of a fan watchalong occasion (beginning 7pm on 19th April), with Tennant, Tate, Barrowman and author Russell T Davies set to supply Twitter commentary by means of the two-parter.

???? INCOMING #SUBWAVENETWORK MEMBERS ???? This isn’t a drill. DAVID TENNANT & CATHERINE TATE can be reside tweeting with us throughout The Stolen Earth & Journey’s Finish on Sunday, together with @russelldavies63 & @GraemeHarper5! Watch @makemeaoffer_‘s trailer: https://t.co/6PsZ3zwouc pic.twitter.com/OSaQwVgZ3J — Emily Prepare dinner (@Emily_Rosina) April 17, 2020

Sadly, not all the authentic Torchwood forged appeared in the episode, Gorman and Mori’s characters killed off before the occasions of The Stolen Earth. Nevertheless, might both actor seem in a future instalment of Who?

It wouldn’t be not possible. In any case, Peter Capaldi really appeared in Torchwood mini-series Kids of Earth as House Workplace everlasting secretary John Frobisher before accepting the position of The Doctor.

Is there an opportunity, say, Burn Gorman might make an analogous leap? Would he be up for a job?

“I might clearly like to, I’m an enormous fan,” he mentioned. “By no means say by no means!”

There you could have it: there’s no cause Burn couldn’t make the bounce to Who. And, judging by Torchwood’s earlier kind, possibly at the same time as a future Doctor.

You heard it right here first.

