IAS, IPS Vipul Khanna will ease the way for those who dream of becoming IPS, launch of video book

new Delhi: IAS Vipul Khanna, who achieved 129 rank in the UPSC Civil Services of 2019, is now going to inspire and guide the students. Especially those students who dream of becoming an IAS or IPS officer and are also preparing to make the dream come true. IAS officer Vipul Khanna has launched a video book to ease the path of the youth preparing for civil service. Bangalore-based edtech company Wonderslate has prepared this video book. On this platform, students will also share their experiences during preparation.

Regarding this video book, Vipul Khanna says that this book not only reflects my success, but also gives an opportunity to learn from all the unsuccessful efforts that have made me successful by learning. I cleared UPSC Exam in my last attempt. Whatever I have learned from all these years of preparation, I have put it in this book. " He explains that this video will help explain various ways of making notes, ranging from prewriting strategy to the choice of subject writing in Mains to answer writing. Within the book is divided into various short videos. And it gets answers to the questions related to all the stages of UPSC exam.

Anand Achut, founder of Wonderslate, says that as an education technology company, it is our duty to create new solutions for the students of the country. And we are happy that we got Vipul Khanna's support. The book can be read on Wonderslate's app and website at no charge. "

Vipul Khanna, a graduate in engineering in computer science from Delhi College of Engineering, completed his MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur. He then obtained another Masters degree in Economics from JNU. After starting his career as a senior executive with Wipro, Vipul completed his corporate journey with product management. In 2019 UPSC Civil Services, Vipul achieved AIR 129.

He explains that Bangalore-based Wonderslate Technologies is an edtech company, active in digital publishing and online test preparation. WonderSlate provides a platform for students, teachers and publishers to learn smartly, share reading material and prepare for any exam, anytime, from anywhere. He says that it is our endeavor to provide such platforms to the students so that students can get success in exams like UPSC.