IAS officer arrested for rigging TET examination, despatched to police custody

TET Examination case, Pune: Statewide Instructor Eligibility Take a look at held in Maharashtra all through the 12 months 2020 (TET) Police arrested an IAS officer in Thane for alleged rigging within the outcome. (IAS officer) Sushil Khodvekar (IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar) has been arrested. IAS officer Sushil Khodvekar, arrested within the TET examination marks manipulation case, has been despatched to police custody until January 31 via a Pune courtroom on Saturday. With this, the choice of other people arrested on this case has larger to 13.

#UPDATE | IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, arrested within the TET examination mark manipulation case, has been despatched to police custody until January 31 via a courtroom in Pune – ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

An reliable knowledgeable that the courtroom has despatched this officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary to police custody until January 31. The 47-year-old Sushil Khodvekar, who was once running because the Deputy Secretary of the Agriculture Division, is accused of having an organization out of the blacklist via taking cash from one of the accused, the reliable mentioned. Khodvekar was once arrested via the Cyber ​​Department of Pune Police, which is probing the case.

Pune Police reliable mentioned, “Sushil Khodvekar has been arrested from Thane. He was once produced within the courtroom these days.” With this, the choice of other people arrested on this case has larger to 13. The police had mentioned on Friday that the marks of seven,800 applicants who seemed within the exam have been allegedly manipulated via taking cash. Previous, round 12 other people, together with Tukaram Supe (now suspended), commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examinations (MSCE), have been arrested on this case. The ones arrested come with Pritesh Deshmukh, director of the GA instrument corporate accountable for accomplishing the examination, and Abhishek Savarikar, consultant to the training division.

Police mentioned that thus far 4 crore rupees in money, gold jewelery and stuck deposit paperwork had been recovered on this case. When the rip-off got here to gentle, Khodvekar, posted within the training division, allegedly took lakhs of rupees from the opposite accused, Pune Cyber ​​Police Station Inspector Kumar Ghadge mentioned. Ghadge mentioned GA Device was once blacklisted via the federal government previous, however Khodvekar had reportedly directed Supe to be got rid of from the blacklist.

The police officer mentioned that Pritesh Deshmukh and Supe allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to Khodvekar via (co-accused) Manoj Dongre. Inspector Ghadge mentioned the research of cell phones of Savrikar and Deshmukh additionally printed Khodvekar’s involvement.