IAS officer requested for bribe, guy approached CBI, and were given stuck purple passed

New Delhi: The IAS officer requested for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh to make a advice. From whom the bribe used to be sought, he approached the CBI. CBI laid a lure to nab the IAS. And taking bribe, he used to be stuck purple passed. CBI (CBI) Director, Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh (IAS) He has been arrested for taking bribe of 2 lakh rupees from the complainant. A senior CBI legit stated {that a} case has been registered in opposition to the director on a grievance. It used to be alleged that the complainant could be promoted to the publish of Normal Supervisor, for which a departmental promotion committee in January (DPC) used to be shaped. The accused used to be the director of the panel.

The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from the complainant for recommending his identify to the Important Secretary, Shipping, Govt of Punjab for promotion to the publish of Normal Supervisor. After the dialog, the accused demanded two lakh rupees from the complainant. The stated Director, Punjab Roadways, Chandigarh allegedly threatened the complainant with dire penalties for no longer paying the quantity of bribe.

The complainant approached the CBI and registered a case. After receiving the grievance, the CBI in an instant registered an FIR below related sections of the IPC. Seeing the seriousness of the topic, the CBI shaped a group of its officials to research the topic. CBI determined to catch the accused purple passed. Right through this, the CBI laid a lure and stuck the stated director whilst hard and taking bribe. A senior CBI legit stated that raids are being performed on the places of the accused in Chandigarh and Mohali. Additional investigation is on within the topic.