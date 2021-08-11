IAS topper Tina Dabi and Athar Khan get divorced, court docket approves

Tina Dabi changed into a well-known face in a single day through topping the IAS examination within the yr 2015. On the similar time, Athar Aamir Khan, who were given 2nd position in the similar yr, additionally changed into well-known. Each those IAS officials are within the information for his or her perfect paintings on a daily basis and they’re like inspiration for the folk getting ready for UPSC.Additionally Learn – UPSC EPFO ​​Admit Card 2021: UPSC will quickly factor EPFO ​​2021 admit card, you’ll obtain from this direct hyperlink

On the other hand, within the period in-between, the connection between IAS officer Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan has come to an finish. The circle of relatives court docket of Jaipur has authorized the divorce software of each. Allow us to inform you that each had filed for divorce within the court docket in November 2020. After two years of marriage, either one of them were given divorced with consent and separated.

how the connection began

Within the yr 2015, when either one of them secured the primary and 2nd ranks within the UPSC exam, each had been toppers. After the declaration of the general end result, either one of them met on the place of business of Division of Body of workers and Coaching in Delhi. After this, there’s a dialog between the 2, all the way through the educational in Lbsnaa, either one of them fell in love with every different.

After coaching, either one of them had a prime profile wedding ceremony in Kashmir, all the way through which many giant leaders and administrative officers had been provide within the wedding ceremony. However now their dating has ended after the permission of the court docket.