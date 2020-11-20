IAS topper Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, separated from each other after two years of marriage, filed for divorce in family court

IAS Tina Dabi Athar Khan divorce news: IAS Tina Dabi (IAS Tina Dabi) and her husband IAS Athar Khan (IAS Athar Khan) have applied for divorce from the 2015 batch topper of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Both have filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court of Jaipur. Tina Dabi and Athar Khan married in 2018. The court will hear this application in the coming days. Also Read – Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA interrogates suspended IAS officer Shivshankar for 9 hours

Both have said in the application that they have been living apart for a long time and now they do not want to continue their marriage. Also Read – UP: 5 Audio Leaks, IPS, IAS and Nexus of Leaders Revealed

This is how the love story started

Athar Khan, who hails from Kashmir, secured the second position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, while Tina Dabi topped the Civil Services Examination. Tina Dabi, who topped the UPSC in 2015, and Athar Aamir, who stood second in the same exam, fell in love with this other during their training. After this, both of them got married in the year 2018 after almost a year of relationship. Also Read – Former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar becomes new Election Commissioner, he belongs to Jharkhand cadre

Unfollowed on social media, removed surname

The rumor of their separation started coming only after both of them unfollowed each other from social media. It is being said that Tina’s husband unfollowed Tina a few months ago on her social media platform. After this, Tina also unfollowed her husband Athar with her tweeter.

Apart from this, Tina wrote Khan surname in front of her name after marriage. But now he removed the word Kashmiri plural from his Instagram bio along with the removal of Khan surname a few days ago.