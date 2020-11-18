IATSE Accuses Golf Channel of Lack of Rapid COVID-19 Testing for Crews

The Intl. Alliance of Theatrical Stage Staff has accused the Golf Channel of not offering common COVID-19 testing for crews accountable for broadcasting parts of the PGA and LPGA Tour, resulting in “a number of infections.”

The below-the-line union stated whereas gamers and caddies have obtained speedy COVID assessments previous to occasions, Golf Channel’s behind-the-scenes workforce shouldn’t be afforded this identical profit. The union stated the dearth of testing has led to a number of infections amongst broadcast crews whose work requires substantial journey between areas and whose craft doesn’t at all times enable for social distancing.

“With crews continually touring and coming into contact with gamers, different crew members, and occasion volunteers, broadcast staff are involved that with out common testing protocols it’s a matter of time earlier than a Golf Channel present turns right into a spreader occasion,” stated Justin Conway, who represents Golf Channel staff with IATSE.

A Golf Channel spokesperson denied the claims.