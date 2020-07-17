IATSE Members File Class Action Suit Over Health Care Cutoff

Two members of the Worldwide Cinematographers Guild have filed a category motion swimsuit alleging they have been wrongfully dropped from their medical insurance as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Endries and Dee Nichols introduced the federal swimsuit in opposition to the Movement Image Business Pension and Health Plans, which offer no-cost well being protection to below-the-line staff who qualify.

With a view to keep protection, members should work 400 hours over a six-month interval. Endries and Nichols contend that they — and lots of others — would have met that threshold had manufacturing not shut down completely in mid-March.

The board of the well being plan prolonged a 300-hour credit score to staff whose eligibility deadline fell in April and Could, and is offering no-cost COBRA after that. However Endries and Nichols’ eligibility deadline fell on March 21.

The swimsuit contends that the board “left members like Mr. Endries and Mr. Nichols out within the chilly.”

In keeping with the swimsuit, Endries, a nonetheless photographer, has needed to go with out insurance coverage as a result of he can not afford COBRA, and Nichols, a digicam operator, has needed to pay for personal insurance coverage with worse protection.

“The lack of each earnings and inexpensive medical insurance protection throughout this worldwide well being disaster is devastating to the Plan members and their relations who have been arbitrarily excluded by Defendants even supposing they, like the opposite members who have been prolonged the 300 hours, premium waiver for dependents, and/or COBRA subsidies, misplaced their wanted work hours as a result of disaster,” the lawsuit states.

The category motion was filed on behalf of all plan members who didn’t obtain the 300-hour credit score or the COBRA subsidies. Along with the cinematographers guild — in any other case referred to as IATSE Native 600 — the MPIPHP covers editors, costumers, make-up artists and hair stylists, and lots of different below-the-line crafts.

After staff initially complained in regards to the lack of assist for these whose eligibility deadline was March 21, the well being plan did provide a 25-hour credit score in order that these with 375 hours or extra may attain 400 hours. These with 300 hours or extra have been additionally given the prospect to show that that they had sufficient work lined as much as attain the 400-hour threshold when the COVID-19 shutdown hit.

The lawsuit contends that the board’s resolution violates the Worker Retirement Earnings Safety Act by favoring one group of plan members over one other.

Lori Brogin, the MPIPHP communications director, declined to remark, citing a coverage in opposition to discussing pending litigation.