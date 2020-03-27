IATSE Sets New Measures to Help Members During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Movement Image Business Pension & Well being Plans (MPIPHP) have taken a number of steps to support below-the-line staff within the Intl. Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Staff in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a unanimous vote by the MPIPHP board of administrators, Cathy Repola, nationwide govt director of IATSE Native 700, despatched out a letter to its members saying new initiatives had been carried out.

The initiatives come after 1000’s of leisure trade staff are left with out jobs as studios halt manufacturing on TV and movie tasks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greater than 3.3. million staff normally have filed for unemployment advantages.

The primary initiative was the one-time waiver “of subsequent quarter’s premium co-pays for energetic individuals.” The MPIPHP additionally voted to enable members a one-time withdrawal from their pensions.

The doc stipulated that individuals have to apply for the “hardship withdrawal” between Could 1 and July 31.

Repola famous that whereas the initiatives have been a great choice to have, she cautioned, “you’ll be withdrawing cash that was contributed by your employers to afford you a big retirement profit. Please don’t make this resolution calmly as your IAP is a retirement profit that may offer you retirement revenue that you could be not have the ability to duplicate in any other case.”

Extra initiatives included early prescription refills being made obtainable the place members can stand up to a 90-day provide of prescription medicines.

Optum Behavioral Well being Options has additionally been made obtainable to IATSE members. Its providers providing a free emotional-support helpline for all individuals who have been impacted by the coronavirus.