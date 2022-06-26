Ibai achieves a historical record on Twitch with The Evening of the Year 2

The boxing event easily exceeded the figure achieved by The Grefg in the presentation of his Fortnite skin.

There is no one to stop Ibai Llanoswho is getting some crazy numbers on Twitch. The video game streaming platform par excellence has not stopped growing in recent years, managing to attract millions of viewers every day. Last night, the popular content creator managed to crush the number of simultaneous viewers with his boxing event, The Soiree of Year 2.

The platform’s own official account issued a message to congratulate Ibai, after having achieved a peak viewership of over 3.3 million. The previous record also belonged to a streamer from the Spanish-speaking community, The Grefghaving managed to reach 2.5 million peak, in his Fortnite skin presentation event, in January 2021

The Grefg himself went up to Ibai’s table next to the ring to congratulate him on his victory: “I want people to stay, apart from the record, to keep that this reflects where the world of streaming is coming”, pointed out the streamer, who he did not forget to congratulate the Spanish-speaking community.

The Ibai boxing evening pitted Internet celebrities against each other in different boxing matches, accompanied by performances by international musicians. The fights ended with the victory of Spursito against Carola, Ari Gameplays beat Paracetamor, Viruzz defeated Momo, Luzu was injured against Lolito and the main fight of the night led to fighting Mr. Jagger with David Bustamantewith victory for the streamer.

The presenter and organizer of The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighley, was quick to congratulate Ibai on an evening that not only achieved a peak of 3.3 million in its golden minute, but also managed to maintain an average of 2.4 million on average , some scandalous figures that Ibai wanted to share with the entire Spain-LATAM community.

More about: Ibai, Boxing, Twitch, Streaming, Streamers, Content creators and Ibai Llanos.