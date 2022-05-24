Ibai Llanos revealed an unpublished anecdote about Kun Agüero in his first training session with Barcelona

The renowned streamer Ibai Llanos told details of a funny situation of Kun in Spain

The race of Sergio Aguero He took a total turn at the end of last year when an unexpected arrhythmia took him out of football for good. But, weeks before the sad news, the When had arrived at Barcelona ready for a new experience after having gone through the front door of the Manchester City. In his first practices with the blaugrana shirt, the Argentine had an encounter with a teammate with whom he starred in a funny confusion.

“The day of the dinner at Messi’s house. The When I had just arrived in Barcelona. So they were introducing him to people and such. They were presenting him to the squad and Jordi Alba and Busquets were also there. Then the Kun begins: ‘Che, I was in training doing exercises with one who is tall. He must be a striker who scores a lot of goals. I was with a tall blonde who kept finishing off. Where does he play?’”, said the streamer Ibai Llanos between laughs in one of his transmissions in Twitch.

After a few seconds of silence, they explained who the mysterious companion was: “Of course, Sergio thought he was a striker. Until Jordi tells him, ‘Whenthat was Neto, the substitute goalkeeper’”. With pure laughter, the Spanish influencer sought to better explain the situation to justify the Argentine mistake. “He was When doing exercises and didn’t know anyone. This one is tall and he was thought to be a striker. It’s just that he’s amazing. You have to put it in context, he had just arrived in Barcelona, ​​he was getting to know his teammates. I don’t know if it was actually the first training of the When in it Barsa. Capable of the second. Because this is from the beginning of August”, she closed her.

Agüero had a funny mix-up in one of his first training sessions with Barcelona (Photo: Reuters)

A short time later, on October 30, 2021, the sad altercation occurred that took Agüero away from football. Was the Last time you played a game at a professional level, after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the middle of the duel against Alavés at the Camp Nou. “Later I started training with the team and in training I suffocated a lot, until one day when the doctor was nearby I told him that I felt bad, then I got a little dizzy and the arrhythmia started. The doctor gave me a check-up and everything went well, but the following week it happened again at the stadium,” the former soccer player told the stadium a few months ago. the anthill from Antenna 3.

And he remembered the exact moment when his body said stop: “I started to feel bad and I wanted to yell at the referee to stop the game, but my voice wouldn’t come out. That’s when I started to get dizzy, so I grabbed a defender’s hand and asked him to stop the game. Then the dizziness went away and the arrhythmia started. When he stopped, they took me to the hospital and I was hospitalized for three days”.

Currently, the When he enjoys his new life away from the physical demands and aims to compete in golf. In addition, hand in hand with the organization Krü Esports which he himself created, continues to delve into the world of streaming and esports.

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi arrived in Bilbao and Lionel Scaloni is already planning the final against Italy

Argentina’s calendar for the Qatar World Cup: what are the possible friendlies in the absence of rivals

This would be the list of the Argentine national team for the Qatar World Cup if Scaloni chooses the 26 players he called up the most times