Ibarra confirmed that there was a “discussion” between Benedetto and Zambrano: his version of the Racing-Boca halftime fight

The weak first part of Boca Juniors ante Racing, in which he was clearly surpassed, had consequences in the Xeneize. It is that, at halftime of the 0-0 tie for date 13 of the Professional League, he saw how Darío Benedetto he got angry with his teammates on the playing field. There it was even possible to observe that he spoke with Carlos Zambrano covering her lips. The curious thing is that when he returned to the grass, the Peruvian defender wore injuries on his face.

Immediately, in the transmission they reported that the forward and the defender had fought in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. The beginning of the tension between the two arose at the 39 minutes of action, when a Peruvian miscalculation caused a false start by Rossi and an advance by Gabriel Hauche, which by centimeters was not a goal: after the header, the ball went just wide. Right away, Pipe. Benedetto approached the goalkeeper of Boca Juniors and with strong gestures he implied that he play it and not trust Zambranowho warned him and recriminated him.

El Pipa would have had a clash in the locker room with the Peruvian, who came out in the second half with a bruise on his left cheekbone

Well, when leaving the locker room, coach Hugo Ibarra confirmed that something happened between the two: “There was a discussion, nothing more than that, later I can talk to you about the game. I have no idea what it was, I’m going to talk about it, I’ll talk about it, but I know there was a discussion “.

Asked if the swelling on the defender’s face was a consequence of a blow from Pipa, he relativized it: “I have no idea, 90 minutes were played, perhaps there was something that could have happened in the game; I know there was an argument but nothing more”. Of course, the former side did not deny the possibility of a fight in the group that he commands: “I’m not worried, there were always discussions on campus, it’s part of football, to improve there have to be discussions”.

OTHER PHRASES OF THE NEGRO IBARRA

His analysis of the tie in Avellaneda

“The truth is that it was a very nice game, from the outside it looked spectacular. It was a time for each one, we didn’t do well in the first and we did very well in the second”.

Was it a penalty by the hand of Jonathan Gómez?

“It could have been criminal, you saw it from the images, it can be charged, but it is over. Of Rapallini, nothing to say”.

Why did the team not work in the first 45 minutes?

“It was difficult for us to enter the game, Racing played a good game too. We had some situations in the first half, but the second was favorable and Arias was their figure, very well”.

The replacement, key in the raised

“I want to congratulate those who entered, they did it spectacularly, they entered for a reason. We needed oxygen.”

What does the strikers’ lack of goals in this section of the competition generate for you?

“I’m not worried about the lack of goals from the 9, I’d be worried if we didn’t create scoring opportunities and today I think we had quite a few”.

“We have to keep working, we both had the chances, we couldn’t convert, we did very well in the second half, they took several off the line, these are football things”.

