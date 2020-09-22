IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: IBPS Exam Admit Card released, download this way

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the Prelims Exam for the post of Probationary Officer (PO). Candidates can download their initial call letter from the official website of IBPS ibps.in. Let us know that the prelims exam will be held on 3, 10 and 11 October. During this time, it is mandatory for the candidates to have a photo copy of the call letter. Also it is necessary to have a photo, and identity card. You can keep PAN card, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport, etc. with you for identity card. Also Read – IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card Released: IBPS released Admit Card for Office Assistant, here is the direct link to download

How to download admit card

For this, you must first go to the official website ibps.in. Here you will see IBPS PO call letter written in bold on the homepage. After clicking on it, you will enter the next page. After this, you will see the option of download online prelims call letter. By clicking on it, you will now enter the next step. Now you will be asked to login information. After filling it and submitting it, your admit card will open on the screen in front of you. You get it printed.

Explain that this prelims exam will be online. This exam will be of one hour. During this time 100 marks will be given for 100 questions. Candidates will have to pass all the three tests by securing minimum cut-off marks to be decided by IBPS. Explain that on every wrong answer, one fourth point or 0.25 percentage points will be deducted. Explain that in this examination, 30 questions in 100 marks examination are from English, and 35 questions are from Reasoning and Aptitude.