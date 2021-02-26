Ibrahimovic chose the best player in history, criticized LeBron James and explained the great difference he has with the new generation of footballers

Zlatan is 39 years old and remains one of the deadliest scorers in Europe (Reuters)

This week Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to the official UEFA website and left clear definitions about his present in the Milan and his opinions on soccer. The 39-year-old striker, who shone at Ajax and Juventus, among other clubs, surprised by referring to Lebron James, one of the benchmarks of American sports.

Regarding his age, the Swede forcefully pointed out that beyond his career he must strive every day to remain current: “When you play at such a high level, there is always the same pressure, whoever you are. If you are here, you are here because you deserve it and you are good enough. I don’t care if you are young or not, I cannot think about the fact that you are young and your time will come. When you play for Milan there is no time, you have to do well now. If I don’t play well, Milan will buy another forward in the next transfer market that he will play better than me, so I have to play well and that goes for everyone. We all have to be up to par, no matter how old we are ”.

Since his debut at Malmo 1999 the world has changed and he has had to adapt. However, it is smart to note how new technologies have modified some aspects of the vision of football and assured that he is happy to belong to the old breed of players: “Today the players play for five minutes and they are immediately seen as great players. . Glad to come from the old school. Social networks have changed everything, today thanks to social networks players are seen as champions despite having done little. It was not like this in the past. Before you had to achieve great things, and for a long time, to be considered a great player. I like the old school better. At that time, if they saw you as a great player, you really were and to become one you had to play well and show off for a long time ”.

Ibrahimovic he has more than 500 goals in his career, he was champion in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, England and the United States and that is why his opinion is one of the most respected in the environment. When asked about his reference, he did not hesitate and answered again with a surname that he usually praises: “I always say to everyone who plays with me: ‘Ronaldo (Nazario) is the game of football’. For me that Ronaldo is football. The way he moved, the way he made his passes. For me he is the best player in history, without a doubt ”.

The Brazilian was the great figure in world football when the Swede was taking his first steps in professional football. On other occasions, he had even said that he is the “real one”, while Cristiano is second-rate.

Ibrahimovic has 14 goals in the current Serie A season (Reuters)

Among his most surprising definitions, the one he gave about LeBron James stood out, who in addition to being an NBA star is one of the sports leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement: “What he does is phenomenal, however, I do not like when he people of all kinds of status talk about politics. You do what you are good at. I play soccer because I am the best playing soccer. I don’t do politics. If I were a politician, I would go into politics. This is the first mistake celebrities make when they feel like they have arrived. For me, it is better to stay away from these issues and do what you do well, otherwise you risk not making a good impression ”.

This Thursday, AC Milan suffered more than expected in their knockout of the Europa League round of 32 against Red Star but managed to qualify for the round of 16 thanks to Thursday’s 1-1 draw in the Lombard capital and last week’s 2-2 draw in Belgrade . Ibrahimovic entered in the second half.

