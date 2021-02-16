Ibrahimovic vs. Lukaku: the mural that warmed up the previous match of the year in Serie A

The mural that raised the temperature before the Milan Derby. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP).

This Monday on the corner of the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium a mural appeared illustrating the crossing between Zlatan Ibrahimovic y Romelu Lukaku from the Italian Cup last month. They will meet again this Sunday in the Italian Serie A match of the year, where Inter leads, but Milan is only one point away.

In that match played on January 26 at the stadium also known as San Siro, Milan striker Ibrahimovic scored, but received a red (the referee took him the second yellow card) when Inter came back to win 2 to 1. The Swede head-butted the Belgian, who accused him of using racist language. That fury of the titans was recreated in the drawing where the legends written in English also appear: “Face to face, heart to heart.”

A photograph taken in Milan on February 15, 2021 shows a street art mural by an unknown artist on a wall near the San Siro stadium, showing AC Milan’s Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic headbutting Belgian forward Inter de Milan Romelu Lukaku, a gesture that occurred on January 26. during their quarterfinal match of the Italian Cup. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

The Belgian was furious at what Ibrahimovic said and needed to be held back by his teammates after what he heard. Zlatan, now 39, was criticized on social media for his comments, but denied using racist language and was later acquitted of the charges.

In the aforementioned Italian Cup clash, after the Scandinavian goal, Lukaku scored with a penalty in the second half and Danish Christian Eriksen put Neroazzurro ahead with a free kick in the 97th minute to complete a dramatic comeback in the second half. discount time. Then Antonio Conte’s team was eliminated by Juventus.

Tense Cross between Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

The previous game in October was AC Milan’s 2-1 win, although they then fell in the Italian Cup quarter-finals last month and have suffered a striking 2-0 loss to Spezia last Saturday. For its part, Inter commanded by former Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, has just beaten Lazio 3-1 and are currently one unit and one place above Stefano Pioli’s team, in the lead up to the great Sunday’s crossover for Serie A.

